Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
38m

First Officer Spock would agree: "Fascinating, Captain!"

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
43m

The crash of the Lear jet at Palm.Beach was a coincidence

The Revolutionary Communist Party of the USA endorsed POTUS Trump for president at the last presidential election because according to the theory of "left accelerationism" only someone like POTUS Trump can be relied upon to produce the results just seen in the midterms and thereby move the U.S. closer to Communism..

After POTUS Trump led the Democrats to a sweeping victory comprised of 56 Senate seats, 260 House seats and three-quarters of the governorships, why would any adversary of the U.S. try to take him out?

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