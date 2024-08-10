Was the shooting of POTUS Trump an INSIDE job by one of our own agencies, our own high level INSIDE people? Was this 'the enemy within'? Two burning key questions 1)why was the offered DRONES denied
by Secret Service & 2)why was POTUS Trump NOT put in a holding pattern, held OFF stage until the risk threat was fully investigated & mitigated...why would they let him on stage knowing there was RISK
Did the deepstate, the enemy within, actually move to outright kill Trump in our face?
It was far more than just incompetence, bad judgement, and poor local communication. It WAS a planned inside job. That's why CNN decided to air that rally, when they never did air any before. And don't forget the huge stock short sell by someone who knew. And Crooks was setup as the patsy, by the FBI.
The bodycam footage of the one local cop shows the muzzle flash from the inside shooter.
And Paul, it looks like you will need to revisit your column on MonkeyPox. Seems the W.H.O. plans to declare it a "global emergency" on Aug. 14.
Too many questions exist. Why did they power wash the roof before the investigation was completed? Why were the SS coms not recorded? No body cams on SS agents?