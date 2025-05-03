Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
1h

That's a lot to cover. But to mention one thing, in one of the documentary films, there's a lengthy part of a woman interviewed, she worked with the migrant children as to where they went, who the guardian was to be, or the adoptive "family". She became greatly concerned that these children were not going to good places, and they were being trafficked, sent for slave labor, or sex trade. When she brought her concerns to the supervisors, she was publicly walked out the door permanently, with the clear message to everyone there to keep their mouths shut. THIS WAS OUR GOVERNMENT DOING THIS. If I remember it was the movie, "Let My People Go" By Professor Clemens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
38mEdited

The truly horrific part of what's described here is that it represents less than 1% of the entire picture. That complete picture would totally blow the mind of a typical person.

I personally cannot name a single creature in the District of Criminals that is trustworthy. Yes, many of them *talk* a good game, and may even "mean well", but when it comes time to put the words into action - to get their hands bloody and sweaty - they are nowhere to be found. Can *YOU* name one exception? I cannot. Trump isn't one, of that I'm quite certain.

I believe that in just about every case it's because either they are a member of the "Club", or because they are cowards - fearing to lose their privileged lives of wealth and power. They simply will not risk losing their "Elite" life for a bunch of people that they don't know or care about - uhm, that would be you and me. We're not worth it to them.

And so they TALK, but never do anything of substance or permanence. One comes in and lets millions of illegals into the country, the next one follows and ships the illegals out, only to be followed by another one that lets them back in again. Round and round she goes, ad nauseum.

In the meantime, the Globalist Agenda creeps forever forward. One day they'll have all the chess pieces in position and then CHECKMATE! Game, set and match - we're done. In many ways on multiple fronts, Trump is assisting towards that end. That's one reason why Trump NEVER goes after any of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture