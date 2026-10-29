Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

we are telling you to end the Iran war, you not listening.

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Jintampa
2m

I believe that he is of sound mind and body, therefore his decisions were consciously made. He flip-flopped on his promises, which are wreaking havoc on our country and the world.

I am angry about what is happening.

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