Shredders cannot be bought or rented, all gone, working overtimes now.

ha ha ha

I need balance…get rid of the drunk rapist at SECDEF and then talk to me…get rid of the drunk at FBI too and the inept clown heading HHS RFK Jr. the shirtless snake handler steroid poser who lied to the nation…deceived them…

I had enough of the last 2 years of pure rancor and bullshit grift…I have lost faith yet I want this Trump to succeed, I still support him, I do think he means well but so misguided and confused by money.

ELECTION SHOCK: 74% CHANCE DEMS TAKE SENATE!

I moving like FOX now, I giving opinions. ha ha ha