This is a horrible situation for Biden (I am sympathetic to him as he is ridiculed and left out there to sway in the wind in his decline), the nation, the world. We have a POTUS that the left cannot afford to 25th else Kamala will wipe out the democrat party and Republicans want him to stay to run against…how terrible a situation we are in while Biden does not know if he used gorilla glue or toothpaste for his dentures today.

‘America’s Psychiatrist Available: Biden, 81, Did NOT take a Cognitive Test During Physical

White House Says He Doesn't Need One...As Points To Mexico on Border Trip And Asks What It Is...

Will Walter Reed Tell The Truth About Biden's Brain?

PUBLIUS SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. known world-wide as America’s Psychiatrist is the host of Dr. Carole’s Couch on VoiceAmerica.com, and The Terrorist Therapist® Podcast. She is a forensic psychiatrist/expert witness, bestselling-award-winning author of 4 books - 2 on terrorism and 2 on relationships.

Ask the Board Certified Psychiatrist-who was FIRST to Declare Biden had “Encroaching Dementia”-to Analyze his latest Physical Report!

“Water Reed will undoubtedly declare that, ‘Other than -normal for his age- minor medical issues, President Biden is fit to serve another term!’ But, this is NOT true! I would hate to be Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician. He either does all the tests – including cognitive tests, MRI’s or PET scans, etc. – instead of just another colonoscopy – and tells the truth, or he spins it and doesn’t acknowledge any mental deterioration. He’s between a rock and a hard place,” says Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., a Board Certified Psychiatrist/Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Lieberman, as a Forensic Psychiatrist and Expert Witness, was the first to publicly declare, when Biden was running from his basement in 2020, that he had “encroaching dementia.”

She’s followed this up with an Open Letter offering to give him a cognitive test, and has been continuing to warn America that he is not fit to serve.

HOW MENTALLY SHOT IS POTUS?

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden did not take a cognitive test during his annual physical on Wednesday, and insisted he 'doesn't need' one.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed aside concerns the 81-year-old is not fit for a second term and touted his record.

She dismissed the need for a cognitive, despite the Department of Justice calling him an 'elderly man with a poor memory' in the special counsel report on his mishandling of classified documents.

-What do you think of Biden’s latest Annual Physical Report?

-Do you think the doctors reported ALL of his medical problems?

-What additional tests should they have done? Why?

-How did you know in 2020 that Biden had dementia? What symptoms was he exhibiting already back then? What symptoms does he have now?

-Why are some Americans still voting for him, despite recognizing he’s not fit?

-How has his dementia been affecting Americans throughout his Presidency?

-Why have you been saying Biden won’t last until the coming Election Day?

-You’ve offered to give Biden a cognitive test? Do you think he’ll ever agree?

-Why do you say we should oust Biden by impeachment or the 25th Amendment?

-What should he be doing for his dementia? Is he making it worse by not getting treatment?

BIO: Carole Lieberman, M.D., known as America's Psychiatrist, is a Board-Certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist. She is also a bestselling and award-winning author of several books and has written chapters and forewords for books including Missing Without a Trace, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, Tragedy in Sedona and Divorcing a Narcissist. She is also the author of the upcoming book, Murder By TV: A Descent into Madness, the story of the Jenny Jones Talk Show Murder for which she was the defense psychiatrist.

Dr. Lieberman is a TV News-Talk commentator on today’s headlines from a psychological and socio-political point of view. When Dr. Carole isn't seeing patients or testifying at trials as a Forensic Psychiatrist/Expert Witness, she's working as a three-time, Emmy-honored TV personality who has appeared on Oprah, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX News, HLN, ET, ABC, CBS, NBC, Oxygen, Court TV, Law and Crime and many more. She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.

