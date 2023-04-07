Way to go, Avi Silverberg, way to go! You match insanity with insanity I always say! Madness we live must be matched with madness! Male Powerlifter Avi Silverberg Sets New Women’s Bench Press Record
Male Powerlifter Avi Silverberg Sets New Women’s Bench Press Record To Challenge Transgender Policies
SOURCE:
https://fitnessvolt.com/male-powerlifter-avi-silverberg-new-womens-bench-press-record/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
‘Just a few weeks back the news of JayCee Cooper’s Transgender Discrimination Lawsuit win against the USAPL broke the internet. Many found the court’s ruling adequate, but a large portion of the population also had a completely different opinion. One of those who considered it to be the wrong choice was definitely Avi Silverberg, team Canada’s powerlifting coach. Avi surprised the world by entering a powerlifting competition as a woman, despite very evidently being a biological male. Additionally, Avi also managed to break the Women’s Bench Press Record with a lift of 167.5 kilograms (369.3 pounds).
Yes. Saw that in the Daily Mail. Love this guy. Without fanfare, made a mockery of the whole woke "I identify as a woman " rubbish.
Well, do you think he made his point? It’s doubtful since he was even allowed to enter the competition. My heart breaks for the women of this world. We are being erased. This transgender madness is insanity taken to its extreme. And the world stands on its head not just accepting it but amplifying it. I remember Christine Jorgensen (1926-1989) that was a shocking thing, then Renee Richards, really nothing until Bruce (Caitlyn)Jenner. Now it’s the latest fad & being pushed on all our children egged on by the head loony tune resident in the White House. Really, think about it, what is the real % of the population that fits in this category that they are now the most protected & important demographic in the country?