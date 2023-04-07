SOURCE:

‘Just a few weeks back the news of JayCee Cooper’s Transgender Discrimination Lawsuit win against the USAPL broke the internet. Many found the court’s ruling adequate, but a large portion of the population also had a completely different opinion. One of those who considered it to be the wrong choice was definitely Avi Silverberg, team Canada’s powerlifting coach. Avi surprised the world by entering a powerlifting competition as a woman, despite very evidently being a biological male. Additionally, Avi also managed to break the Women’s Bench Press Record with a lift of 167.5 kilograms (369.3 pounds).