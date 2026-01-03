the issue of antigenic ‘drift’ (variations, mutations in new strains even slight) will prevail…thus the ‘new’ or existing vaccine cannot hit the existing ‘mutating’ respiratory (RNA) circulating strain that would be different; the surface antigens on the ‘circulating’ RNA flu virus will not be a match (cannot be) with the vaccinal induced antibodies and thus the vaccine simply cannot work for elderly or anyone, not children, NO one! It never works with near zero vaccine effectiveness! Near zero.

The flu vaccine remains one of the greatest scams on US populations, Canadian populations, UK populations etc.

The same issue faces the mRNA vaccines given that the circulating virus (if we accept this model) would be ‘drifted’ mutated and thus changed…there will be a mismatch to the spike protein induced by the mRNA vaccine. So the mRNA vaccine by Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Pfizer, Moderna etc. is plagued with many mortal failures, especially with boosting and cannot work for not only is there original antigenic sin/immune fixation/imprinting, but the reality is that Malone et al. knew that the vaccine and content and induced antibodies would be in the systemic circulation and not enter the respiratory compartment, respiratory mucosal lining where it is needed. Where respiratory pathogen lands and hangs out as it progresses to the upper respiratory tract etc. As symptoms become progressively worse as infection builds. So, all a crooked scam. mRNA. All involved know it. On top of the toxicity and harms of the spike protein itself that savages the vasculature, the vessel linings etc. Causing bleeding and clotting etc. It was dead on arrival. Malone knew. RFK Jr. knows this too. Makary knows this. They all. But their job is to turn a blind eye. Getting salary is more important to them!

Yet they all sit and sat silent. Malone sure did. Hoping it would work, knowing it could not, the mRNA vaccine, but ‘hoping’ so could cash in until the deaths accumulated then run to the hills as they did! Corrupted criminals they all are.

Did Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic study) show that the more COVID boosters received, the higher the risk of subsequently contracting COVID? Yes! There was a clear dose response where the least (substack.com)

