using HHS to come out with some breaking important steps…this is all an orchestrated misdirection game of deception inside government using the health agencies now to FC*K the nation, all devised to maintain mRNA vaccine as they know this is really all and mainly what you wanted those clowns who got those senior health agencies posts to do…there is just too much money made by crooked people in Trump’s term one with Operation warp speed (OWS) deadly lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine and in Biden’s term and much more to make so mRNA vaccine WILL transition all vaccines to that platform, deadly as it is…they do not care if you die! never did, just MONEY! too many people in line to make billions…the public’s safety and health is NOT an issue.

This is all a devastating game of money and deaths…they make the money and we die! They are engaging in actions again and continued that will cause deaths. Needless. There is zero medical, data, clinical, research etc. reason for mRNA vaccine to be on US market today! None! There is zero evidence of benefit and only skews to harms! To maintain a non-sterilizing so called vaccine on market IMO is criminal and the deaths accruing re the use of the Malone mRNA vaccine rests at the feet of HHS, NIH, FDA et al. and no matter how long, we will get these people under oath and facing justice.

Wager me, debate me anyone, I guarantee you, you will be bombarded with all kinds of irrelevant crap between now and next 3 years and in November 2028, mRNA vaccine will still be on US market, deadly as it is, for children, for all adults etc. as is now and even expanded, the goal of The outlaw and Bourla et al. is to transition all vaccines to mRNA platform…CRISPR, small inserting DNA platforms et al. Trials and research to assess safety etc. is not on the agenda. Just money and power and control and evil devilish actions.

Watch, you watch, and look now how I am cluing you in, HHS and FDA is being used as a political tool, to help deflect and mislead and bullshit the nation away from urgent pressing larger issues as they emerge that the public has to be diverted from, and to maintain confusion and deception over the deadliness of the mRNA vaccine. They are doing their jobs, HHS, FDA, NIH heads, which is to deflect and cover up and ensure mRNA is maintained. Argue with me as to how it is being run any differently.

It is my firm belief today RFK Jr. will not now, or ever, while at HHS, do anything to stop, remove, slow down etc. mRNA vaccine from remaining on US market and replacing all other vaccines. His job is to maintain it and expand it. We were fooled. And in doing that, make it look like they are working on mRNA vaccine yet throwing out scraps for us to feed on and have people like headless chickens running around saying para ‘5 D chess and baby steps’…that’s a load of bullshit. The health agencies are now a political arm of the government working in a timely manner and used ‘as need be’…when things get hot in DC. I argue the HHS and FDA are worse now in this administration that under Biden and Trump term one. They are devious and deceptive and duplicitous. Dangerous IMO.

One more time, mRNA vaccine is here to stay…will never ever be moved for those who got money, crooked death money prior will not be giving any back, nor will they be held accountable, no justice…what we need to do is to keep informing and education for the public has to get to the place to say NO and take NONE and when they lock us down and shut us out, again, for another fake non-pandemic using the over-cycled PCR, then we go to the ballot and the courts, and we put down tools and refuse to comply. It is the only way. We the people must stand up. They will never stop if we do not stop them at the ballot or courts.

___

