Gerald Williams
Didn't you read what I wrote before.

Former CDC director Robert Redfield has called for ending all mRNA shots as there is too much unknown. The story will come out tomorrow in Epoch Times.

RFK Jr., etc. have ended all mandates for mRNA and no longer recommends the Jab to anyway who isn't high risk. That is MAJOR change. Its now between one's doctor and patient.

Blame the doctors who would recommend mRNA to their patients.

And STOP THE CRAP ABOUT SUSIE WILES. She serves Trump. Take your complaints directly to Trump, who still backs OWS.

Right now ending mandates for a multitude of vaccines to young children (replace with Antibody and Antigen testing) is priority and something that will win votes with young mothers. Trump has ordered an investigation and Susie Wiles will cooperate with RFK Jr. on this issue.

Also on lowering prescription drug prices, including from Pfizer.

After all that is established, additional steps can be taken to deal with mostly stupid Democrats who continue to take the Jab, reducing their population.

And BRAVO to RFK Jr. and Marty Makary to take down from the FDA website that "Vaccines Don't Cause Autism". RFK Jr. and others know they do, and so does Trump.

RFK Jr. needs to fight the fights that can be won, while he has the chance and support of Trump.

Paul, you want RFK Jr. to operate on your time frame, for your personal satisfaction, even it results in his being fired. RFK Jr. sees the bigger long term picture.

If you want to do something useful, be part of the group to send directly to RFK Jr., etc. definitive proof, just as Dr McCullough et al. sent proof already regarding Tylenol and children's vaccines and Autism.

Crixcyon
That is the truth while they pretend to care about us by not recommending HEP-b vaccines at birth although you can still have your loving doctor inject the heck outta your babies. As long as any toxic vaccine is in use, there will never be any MAHA. Another gigantic government lie.

