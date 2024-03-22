wife is trained, you train up…your girls will be gang raped due to Biden and Obama and the left…and loon RINOs and just sick malevolent people who hate America…they are working to destroy America.

Be careful, look around you and be prepared to vanquish the jihadist, the malevolent medieval 6th century beast…who has entered our shores to harm America…same in Canada etc.

If for this reason only, we need Trump…we need madness in DC now to respond to the madness Biden set in place. The unseen hand behind him.