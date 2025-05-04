Are we entering recession? will be 2 consecutive GDP declines, negative economic activity by the tariff actions? Rand Paul & Dave Portnoy BARSTOOL question
Trump's action by saying basically that all of this tariff turmoil is/was SELF-INFLICTED! I support Trump & it is NOT the actions, it's the MANNER, the chaos after implementing; what is your opinion?
“What’s that old expression? Don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining?” Portnoy wrote in a post on X. “Well that applies here.”’
Rand Paul said para ‘tyranny is not only in blue, it is in red too!’
"We torched Biden for abusing emergency powers during COVID. Now some Republicans want to do the same thing? If tyranny is wrong in blue, it's still wrong in red," the Republican lawmaker posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
‘Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy knocked President Trump on Wednesday for suggesting the current stock market volatility is a consequence of policies from former President Biden’s term in office, rather than his own.’
The bond market is beginning to faulter. Portnoy is one of Trump’s biggest supporters
Dave Portnoy rips Trump on stocks: ‘This is his market’
I disagree with Dave Portnoy , if tariffs are causing inflation or don’t work then the world should be in economic crisis now , it isn’t though ! Over 130 countries have been using tariffs AGAINST THE USA since Clinton signed the NAFTA DEAL in 1993 ! They have become rich while we exported everything of value from America . It is time to pay the fiddler as the expression goes , and President Trump is doing just that because he is the fiddler + 130 countries are paying up , about time . We may experience a quick financial setback but Trump is in it for the end result … a stronger America leading the way not paying the way as Carter , Clinton , Obama + Biden have done for a combined quarter century ! Buckle up Buttercups going to be a great ride !
How many times does it have to be pointed out that Trump is so thin-skinned and NEVER takes responsibility? In his mind, it's never his fault, always somebody else's doing. He's pathetic in this sense.
Even now with Ukraine. Yes, up until noon on 20 January 2025, the UKR-RUS war was Biden's war. At 1201 ET on 20 Jan 25, it became Trump's war, and Trump did ZERO to yank all US involvement.