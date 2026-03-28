We are far from Iran bombing being over & POTUS Trump has to take the off-ramp & declare this over, declare victory, degradation of Iran military capacity, NO troops on ground; media is deceiving US
public, FOX et al. not reporting the truth for Iran has damaged massive amounts of energy capacity from the Gulf, as much as 40%, now Iran bombs US military base in Saudi Arabia; oil at $113 USD
POTUS Trump, it is past time to end this, declare victory, major number of regime leadership are dead, the control of the enriched uranium is the key (use Russia China to help store this, guard it indefinitely) so bring our troops home…experts state that troops on ground will be a terrible development and move. Lots of risk to escalation, entrenchment, and to our troops. It is time to end this POTUS Trump for entering the 5th week, we still cannot be told a clear reason by any in the administration why this was needed in the first place and why it continues.
Rubio seems the only one able to talk some sense now stating no ground troops needed. Thank you Marco for being the adult in the room. Some (potentially in the know) have said this was always NEVER going to happen. Thank God. Was always a head fake though it opened up options for POTUS Trump but in reality, this would place our troops at massive risk for casualties. God bless our troops but they are to be used ONLY when the case can be made. It never was here. I pray the Lord grants POTUS Trump favor and peace and covers him with mercy and safety, and clears his mind so that the next war decisions are optimal for a win-win that stops the war and loss of life, infrastructure etc. All sides.
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France confirms oil crisis, says 30-40 percent of Gulf energy infrastructure destroyed
‘France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure revealed on Wednesday that between 30 and 40 per cent of Gulf refining capacity has been damaged or destroyed by Iran's retaliatory strikes, leaving a shortage of 11 million barrels a day on global oil markets. Lescure warned it could take up to three years to restore damaged facilities, and several months to restart those that were urgently shut down.’
‘Marco Rubio says US can achieve Iran objectives without ground troops’
‘US Marines head fake? Ken Klippenstein on US marine boots on ground in Iran/Kharg etc. provokes debate given we could incur massive casualties: Klippenstein says its not going to happen! “It is NOT
imminent and not even inevitable” going as far as to share “Military sources tell me that for weeks, the Pentagon has exaggerated readiness and potency of the Marines, setting in motion a media frenzy that is part stupidity, part disinformation to spook Tehran, and part manipulation to please Donald Trump.”
“It is not imminent and not even inevitable”’
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Don't forget, if (*IF*) my theory is correct (which, of course, I believe it is), then their goal is to make certain that this conflict escalates to create a *MAJOR* crisis - which is what they NEED and WANT.
In case you haven't noticed, the US economy, as well as that of the entire planet, is disintegrating as we speak. This imminent financial collapse is due to incessant theft ($trillions yearly at the global level) by the global Central Bank Cabal, as well as being intentionally engineered for that goal.
This will be **THE** mechanism by which they insert their "Great Reset", aka "New World Order". To do that they must first obliterate the present system, which they are in the process of doing.
In short, as per my theory, *escalation* is in the cards. They WANT this to reach mega-crisis level.
Iran War Live Updates: Iran-Backed Houthis Enter War With Missile Attack on Israel
Earlier, U.S. officials said an Iranian strike at a military base in Saudi Arabia injured 12 U.S. troops, one of the most serious breaches of American defenses since the war began. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/03/28/world/iran-war-trump-israel-oil?unlocked_article_code=1.WlA.dvET.DbgXtLMrQM5e&smid=url-share