Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez
8hEdited

Don't forget, if (*IF*) my theory is correct (which, of course, I believe it is), then their goal is to make certain that this conflict escalates to create a *MAJOR* crisis - which is what they NEED and WANT.

In case you haven't noticed, the US economy, as well as that of the entire planet, is disintegrating as we speak. This imminent financial collapse is due to incessant theft ($trillions yearly at the global level) by the global Central Bank Cabal, as well as being intentionally engineered for that goal.

This will be **THE** mechanism by which they insert their "Great Reset", aka "New World Order". To do that they must first obliterate the present system, which they are in the process of doing.

In short, as per my theory, *escalation* is in the cards. They WANT this to reach mega-crisis level.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

Iran War Live Updates: Iran-Backed Houthis Enter War With Missile Attack on Israel

Earlier, U.S. officials said an Iranian strike at a military base in Saudi Arabia injured 12 U.S. troops, one of the most serious breaches of American defenses since the war began. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/03/28/world/iran-war-trump-israel-oil?unlocked_article_code=1.WlA.dvET.DbgXtLMrQM5e&smid=url-share

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