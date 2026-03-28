POTUS Trump, it is past time to end this, declare victory, major number of regime leadership are dead, the control of the enriched uranium is the key (use Russia China to help store this, guard it indefinitely) so bring our troops home…experts state that troops on ground will be a terrible development and move. Lots of risk to escalation, entrenchment, and to our troops. It is time to end this POTUS Trump for entering the 5th week, we still cannot be told a clear reason by any in the administration why this was needed in the first place and why it continues.

Rubio seems the only one able to talk some sense now stating no ground troops needed. Thank you Marco for being the adult in the room. Some (potentially in the know) have said this was always NEVER going to happen. Thank God. Was always a head fake though it opened up options for POTUS Trump but in reality, this would place our troops at massive risk for casualties. God bless our troops but they are to be used ONLY when the case can be made. It never was here. I pray the Lord grants POTUS Trump favor and peace and covers him with mercy and safety, and clears his mind so that the next war decisions are optimal for a win-win that stops the war and loss of life, infrastructure etc. All sides.

France confirms oil crisis, says 30-40 percent of Gulf energy infrastructure destroyed

‘France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure revealed on Wednesday that between 30 and 40 per cent of Gulf refining capacity has been damaged or destroyed by Iran's retaliatory strikes, leaving a shortage of 11 million barrels a day on global oil markets. Lescure warned it could take up to three years to restore damaged facilities, and several months to restart those that were urgently shut down.’

‘Marco Rubio says US can achieve Iran objectives without ground troops’

‘US Marines head fake? Ken Klippenstein on US marine boots on ground in Iran/Kharg etc. provokes debate given we could incur massive casualties: Klippenstein says its not going to happen! “It is NOT

imminent and not even inevitable” going as far as to share “Military sources tell me that for weeks, the Pentagon has exaggerated readiness and potency of the Marines, setting in motion a media frenzy that is part stupidity, part disinformation to spook Tehran, and part manipulation to please Donald Trump.”

“It is not imminent and not even inevitable”’

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