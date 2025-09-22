I have no regard for anything they are doing in our health agencies, it is a pure con game, to misdirect us into not focusing in on the fact that mRNA vaccine is here to stay (did you notice SPIKEVAX in 6 month olds still there, ssshhhh) and will be here in 3.5 years at next election…ssshhhh, they, the appointed ones, are to play games in a way to make you feel they doing shit in the health agencies NIH, FDA etc. when they are just there to block for RFK Jr. and RFK Jr. to block for POTUS Trump….

what a bunch of drivel now about autism and everything BUT vaccines…link…RFK Jr. will continue to lose credibility if he continues that madness. That bull. The evidence has been clear for decades now that vaccines, especially infant and children vaccines, harm and kill and contribute to many illnesses, even the ones they are supposed to mitigate.

ssshhhh, gggeeezzzeeee, did Dr. Paul Alexander just say that? yes because Paul cups no stones…washes no one’s balls for a NIH or HHS or CDC job.

POTUS Trump was terribly lied to and misled in the fraud PCR created fake non-pandemic COVID and he fall for the lies, he approved operation warp speed (OWS) lockdowns and Malone Bancel Moncef Pfizer et al. mRNA death shots. OWS lockdowns and Malone mRNA vaccines killed, and saved NOT ONE life, not one POTUS Trump. Stop saying that for it is false! You must admit your terrible mistake trusting these beelzebub devils in your Term one Task Force and HHS and NIH and Pfizer etc. and work with us to get justice and punish them for the lives they took.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.