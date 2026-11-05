social contract we had for decades was eviscerated; the deadly mRNA vaccine continuance by a politicized inept HHS Secretary as you sit there….

you want data centers for the corrupted contracts to build them, all about the money to you Republicans, a devastated economy only good for the already rich and you sit there, as Corey takes under the table DHS kickback money and you did nothing! and you have Vance running around now like he had nothing to do with it, does the mountain man not understand his political career is done? cost of living is insane and you Republicans did nothing! we told you end the Iran failed war yet you give POTUS carte blanche to wage war even though we cannot win! and it was wrong! you failed Americans as you have not put daily lives of our peoples first!

Stop risking our blood and treasure for Israel’s war! Their fever to sweat for. Not now. let us know who your buddies re who were fucking little girls with Epstein. I contend not you but open it up! Stop praising lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Azar Redfield et al. mRNA vaccine. It saved no lives, it killed!

The nation puts more faith in the 3 above than you Republicans combined….how dare you hand control of our government to Musk and his DOGE madness? turns out his fake money can’t buy shit, could not buy the election. we learnt also more conclusively that 2020 was NOT stolen, Trump lost. ‘stolen’ was a lie to misdirect you from the loss in 2020 due to the deadliness of the lockdowns. time to stop lying about this. yet Musk, you played this person up so much, someone who made money because he has government contracts? he is part of the reason for the loss. moreover, it is so bad, that chance of a Republican appointing a SCOTUS judge is dead for next 6 years! Democrats if they win WH in 2028 will appoint 4 new justices. as well if Alito and Thomas retire as they likely would, Democrats can get those picks. This midterm is devastating! On many levels. Trump was so good for USA and turns out has done the most damage to the Republicans. the loss was comprehensive. brutal. America has rejected MAGA!

POTUS Trump, start by cleaning the cabinet, fire the rest of the FOX clowns. Start with Hegseth, RFK Jr., and Patel and Lutnick. Today! Then the outlaw Josie Wiles, fire her!

Stop risking our blood and treasure for Israel’s war! Their fever to sweat for. Not now. let us know who your buddies re who were fucking little girls with Epstein. I contend not you but open it up!