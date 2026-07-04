Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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edward's avatar
edward
6hEdited

While war is hell, there are none innocent in the historical events of wars wherein man's inhumanity to man is legion. There have been far worse in the annals of history by the perpetrators all around. What about the fire bombing of Dresden? What about the Rwandan Massacre of 800 thousand people or the Greek Genocide of 900 thousand and while we are at it what of the Russian Purge of of 1.2 million or the Circas Genocide of 1.5 million?

But the ante increases with the Armenian Genocide of 1.6 million and the Cambodian Genocide of 1.8 million? Up goes the totals with the Bangladesh Genocide of over 3 million. But it only gets worse with the Holdomor Massacre of 5.4 million, and the Stalin and Mao Massacre of 70 million each.

Genghis Khan was a murderer made famous by his historical murders of millions of men, women and children surpassing even Stalin and Mao! Any of these makes the murder of 100 Iranian children look like a speck under the microscope.

Like it or not man's inhumanity to man is a given and things will never change in that capacity. But let us get to where the rubber meets the road in mentioning the sex trafficking of British girls and the maltreatment of women in general by way of Islam that considers women inferior when in fact they are God's most beautiful and most precious creation with the ability to nurture life.

I rest my case!

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

AND ... the Minab school bombing occurred as the US was at the table in "peace negotiations" with Iran. A despicable, dishonorable act!! Had the same been done to the US, the outcry would have labeled it the second "day that will live in infamy", right next to December 7, 1941.

But, as usual, the US is granted a privileged free pass. Well, many may think that way - NOT ME!

Among my groups I listen to people speak of Iran as the "enemy". As an honest man, I cannot agree with that characterization. It's the same with Russia and Ukraine. Russia is "the enemy ... the bad guy". Untrue again! People are simply brainwashed by a corrupt government and media.

This isn't the place to unpack and explain those positions, so I'll leave it at that.

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