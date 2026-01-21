‘A savage new video trend has seen Greenlanders mocking the US by mimicking fentanyl addicts and branding it "American culture" in the wake of Donald Trump's escalating threats to take over the largely autonomous Danish territory.’

"The FENTY FOLD IS American Culture," a second declared. "This is so embarrassing for us," a third noted.

‘In a video posted to TikTok that has been viewed more than 7 million times, two Greenland residents could be seen mimicking the so-called "fentanyl fold" - a common occurrence among regular users of fentanyl. Several clips showed the pair bent at the waist, slumped forward, in a rigid position with their head bowed while surrounded by heavy snow on the mineral-rich island that Trump has set his sights on.’