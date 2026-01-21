Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
1m

They have a point.

MissLadyK
1m

They’re not wrong, but what they’re too stupid to realize is that this is exactly why we need Greenland, why the world needs Greenland, not to colonize it and turn it in to a mini me USA, but to strengthen the world against foreign invaders intent on destroying countries Mao/Marxist style and conquering them. Drug addling is such an easy first step.

