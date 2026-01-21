We do not want your 'culture', so says Greenland folk, we do not want the drug use, abuse, crack heads, rape, murder etc., "Greenland locals mock Americans for fentanyl use in savage video trend
‘In a video posted to TikTok that has been viewed more than 7 million times, two Greenland residents could be seen mimicking the so-called "fentanyl fold" - a common occurrence among regular users of fentanyl. Several clips showed the pair bent at the waist, slumped forward, in a rigid position with their head bowed while surrounded by heavy snow on the mineral-rich island that Trump has set his sights on.’
They have a point.
They’re not wrong, but what they’re too stupid to realize is that this is exactly why we need Greenland, why the world needs Greenland, not to colonize it and turn it in to a mini me USA, but to strengthen the world against foreign invaders intent on destroying countries Mao/Marxist style and conquering them. Drug addling is such an easy first step.