zoonotic viral hemorrhagic fever) in Congo and Uganda: death is often due to shock from fluid loss, and typically occurs between 6 and 16 days after the first symptoms appear;

key is fluid/electrolyte (body salts e.g. sodium, potassium, sugar etc.) replacement and support as the person loses bodily fluids…’

oral rehydration therapy (drinking slightly sweetened and salty water) or giving intravenous fluids, and treating symptoms.’ If you are able to replace bodily fluids and electrolytes as fast as they exit the body (via bodily orifices) then chance of survival increases dramatically. Death is often due to shock from fluid loss and when at bleeding from bodily orifices then you are closer to death, towards moribund.

Redfield:

‘Former CDC director on Ebola outbreak: ‘I suspect this is going to become a very significant pandemic’’…

Notice Redfield did not say USA…so this is kind of fear-porn…the words chosen seems to signal for the US and NOT so…Redfield here tried to stir up confusion and intrigue over NOTHING….he knows it. shame on him.

Key for us always is moderation, commonsense, trust our instincts, and once proper prevention and control steps are in place we will always be fine…our problem is that our public health schools, our medical schools, our health officials at HHS, CDC, FDA etc. are stupid inept clowns, incompetent idiots who just get salaries with no real skill…sprinkled among the dolts are some good folk, smart but that are tied down…for us to fix public health, we need to burn the medical school programs down figuratively and start over…these people come out of public health and cannot conduct a simple foodborne or waterborne outbreak investigation…if we did get hit with a serious high mortality pathogen, we would be in serious trouble in USA and Canada…might as well just start digging mass graves for as COVID showed you, with the head of each health agency in the Task Force, they stood there daily giving POTUS Trump bogus wrong information…made him look like a fool and it did hurt him in re-election.

Today, we have no issue with this Ebola outbreak. We do need to monitor the confluence however. No person-to-person and the high mortality too makes it not hang around quickly (evolutionary dead-end) once proper infection control measures are in place and we engage in acute contact tracing and isolation of those needing isolation…but no lockdowns, no masks, no closures, no mass testing of asymptomatic persons, no mass vaccine, NONE of it! Just life as normal.

My opinion:

We have nothing to worry about, go on with life, as our idiotic health officials at HHS and CDC and NIH continue monitoring and handling so no worries as these clueless clowns go about daily jobs of blocking withdrawal of deadly mRNA vaccine from US market.

Can evil dark forces in America, the unseen hand, the real power players behind Trump move to weaponize Ebola and manipulate it to make it spread efficiently via aerosolized means? Hell Yes! Doing that already! But at the same time, I do not agree that aerosolized spread is even possible via the classical sense. I do however believe it is always common point source exposure (or disseminated common source exposure, multiple release point exposure as they did with the fake fraud COVID non-pandemic). I hold this view for all such things. I think this is a debate worth having. You? As we think about this emerging Ebola…

Reston Virginia USA Ebola Zaire outbreak is very instructive and a crisis of real national security was evolving unknown to the US population in 1989.

I urge POTUS Trump, that if an American is exposed or positive, has symptoms etc., that they must NOT be taken to the US homeland for treatment, treatment must be got in Europe or elsewhere…no flights or ships from Congo, Sudan etc. until this is fully dealt with there and acute contact tracing and surveillance and isolation of anyone from these nations who are symptomatic or may have been exposed…contacts to isolate…

Other than that, no masks, no lockdowns, no closures, nothing…just life as usual. But do not bring it here for treatment etc. Control travel until this is arrested.

There have been no documented cases, either in nature or under laboratory conditions, of spread through the air between humans or other primates .’

I argue there is no such thing as aerosol transmission and that it is ALWAYS common source (another debate to have), but if we agreed on aerosolized spread for a moment here, then we did dodge a bullet, a death bullet in October 1989 where people in the community of Reston, Virginia, USA (movie Hot Zone was made based on this situation) who went about ‘their daily lives, did not know or realize that a serious GLOBAL devastating crisis was developing right in their back yards that could have wiped out all of America. We dodged a bullet that the version of Ebola in the infected monkeys in Reston did not spread via aerosolization. https://canadafreepress.com/article/the-true-story-of-ebola-in-reston-virginia

More background:

Ebola virus is ‘spread through direct contact with body fluids, such as blood from infected humans or other animals,[2] or from contact with items that have recently been contaminated with infected body fluids.[2]

‘After recovering from Ebola, semen or breast milk may continue to carry the virus for anywhere between several weeks to several months.[2][7][8] Fruit bats are believed to be the natural host of the viruses; they are able to spread the viruses without being affected by it.[2] The symptoms of Ebola may resemble those of several other diseases, including malaria, cholera, typhoid fever, meningitis and other viral hemorrhagic fevers.[2] Diagnosis is confirmed by testing blood samples for the presence of viral RNA, viral antibodies or the virus itself.[2][9]’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ebola

‘On October 4, 1989, the monkey house called Reston Primate Quarantine Unit located not far from Leesburg Pike, received a shipment of one hundred crab-eating monkeys (a type of macaque) from the Philippines, caught on the island of Mindanao. Two of the monkeys were dead in their shipping crates. By the first of November, 29 of the monkeys were dead, most of them in Room F. The heating and air system had failed so it was assumed the deaths had occurred from ambient conditions. Each night more macaques died. By November 16, a tentative diagnosis was given “simian hemorrhagic fever.” Thomas Geisbert, an intern at the Institute discovered under his electron microscope the dreaded Ebola virus. Dr. Jahrling tested the virus cultures from the macaques against three known blood serums:

Musoke (test for Marburg virus) Boniface (test for Ebola Sudan) Mayinga (test for Ebola Zaire)

The virus cultures glowed brightly against the Mayinga blood serum indicating that the monkeys in the Reston house died of Ebola Zaire strain, the deadliest of all filoviruses (Ebola). The Institute is short for the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) located at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Its "mission is medical defense" with specialty in "drugs, vaccines, and biocontainment." The Institute's Army and civilian personnel were instrumental in the containment of the Ebola Reston virus in Reston, Virginia monkey holding facility. To contain the spread of Ebola Reston, the mutated strain of Ebola Zaire, the Army chose the bio-hazard operation of killing all the monkeys, bagging them, incinerating their carcasses, and chemically cleaning and fumigating the building with formaldehyde gas. Their mission was to safeguard the population, euthanize the animals humanely (anesthetic, sedative, and a lethal drug), and gather samples for research from liver and spleen in order to identify the strain and how it traveled. The entire operation was done in biohazard Level 4 suits. To a trained eye, the badly liquefied organs and tissues, the red eyes, frozen faces, and slacking muscles left no doubt that the monkeys died of Ebola.’

‘Control of outbreaks requires coordinated medical services and community engagement,[2] including rapid detection, contact tracing of those exposed, quick access to laboratory services, care for those infected, and proper disposal of the dead through cremation or burial.[2][10] Prevention measures involve wearing proper protective clothing and washing hands when in close proximity to patients and while handling potentially infected bushmeat, as well as thoroughly cooking bushmeat.[2] Two treatments (atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab and ansuvimab) are associated with improved outcomes.[11] Early supportive care and treatment of symptoms increases the survival rate considerably compared to late start.[12][2] These include oral rehydration therapy (drinking slightly sweetened and salty water) or giving intravenous fluids, and treating symptoms.[2]’

https://www.cdc.gov/ebola/about/index.html