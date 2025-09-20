We have all gone crazy, batshit crazy societally lately stated to be clear from the fraud PCR manufactured COVID non-pandemic, big PHARMA, congresspersons, senators have roped & tied us down; RFK Jr;
you got to tip your hat to him, tip it, for Bobby Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr. has thrown his entire democrat background, his full family, all his past behind, thrown it away for what he thinks is BETTER; I
admire that, now he is playing on the conservative side of the field and huge balls Bobby! I grant that…huge praise for that to have the stones to do that! Right or wrong and there is much good in him and he is seeking to do good (though some moves so far are not good, misguided), I do admire him, to toss his whole family away, for doing good? he deserves praises! Props!
I think Susie Wiles et al. and the Trump inner core have clipped his wings and shut him down, from the real Bobby RFK Jr. but he is trying is the fecal swamp he is in. Praises. Maybe the real RFK Jr. will come out to play one day again?
I trust.
I do praise Trump for the testicular fortitude to do that appointment. Huge praise POTUS Trump!
I know he is a good man (both men but the focus is on RFK Jr.), sex lust demons and all and who did and does not have them? who is not misguided? who is not fallen? broken? I am. who is perfect? who? not one of us here…no one! and he has shown that you can toss it all aside and away for something else that may work. That may work, toss it all aside…think of others for a change. Getting rag-dolled everyday even by me and I am a friend…yet he has shown balls that we need on the playing field. I love it and him for it! I admire him.
Huge praise Bobby Jr. I like that! Give me nothing brother, just you do you, you do the good in your heart my man! I support you!
___
I HAVE SENT A MESSAGE TO 47 WITH REGARDS TO AN ADMISSION OF CULPABILITY IN THE MATTER OF COVID 19 AND MRNA-I SENT THE LINK AS WELL-HE WILL EITHER DEAL WITH THESE BASTARDS IN THE DEEP STATE OR HISTORY WILL DEAL WITH HIM AS A PARTNER IN A HORRIBLE CONSPIRACY, PERHAPS AS BAD AS HITLER'S NEW WORLD ORDER B ROUGHT TO YOU BY THE THIRD REICH
HTTPS;//Pubmed.ncdi.nim.nih.gov/26552008/---WHICH IS AN ADMISSION THAT THE ENTIRE COVID 19 ERA, WAS MAN-MADE AND PRODUCED BY A US AGENCY-
TRUMP NEEDS TO ALLOW RFK TO TEAR THESE BASTARDS ANOTHER ASSHOLE AND DEAL WITH THEM FOR THE HORRIBLE CRIME THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR
"I think Susie Wiles et al. and the Trump inner core have clipped his wings and shut him down, from the real Bobby RFK Jr. but he is trying is the fecal swamp he is in. Praises. Maybe the real RFK Jr. will come out to play one day again?"
And if that never happens, if RFK Jr. *never* "comes out to play again", what then? Who suffers?
"I do praise Trump for the testicular fortitude to do that appointment. Huge praise POTUS Trump!"
What good is the appointment, ANY appointment, if the appointee is neutered/impotent/worthless?
Do you remember AG Jeff Sessions (later nicknamed "Mr. Magoo")? We got 2 years of *NOTHING* out of Sessions. If (IF!!) RFK Jr. is indeed a good guy, but has been neutralized by the bad guys, then what's his value to we the people? Like Sessions, at the end we'll have a NOTHING to show.
Listen, I'm willing to grant good motives and intentions. But as we adults know, good motives and intentions do *NOT* get the job done! Without the ACTIONS, we're left with an empty bag.
Lastly, where should it all start? HINT: It's the message I've been preaching since 2016.
ANSWER: If the Fat Rat criminals are allowed to remain free, they will FOREVER be subverting and impeding any and all attempts to do the right thing for the country and its people in every sector - health, economy, education, Rule of Law, ... everywhere. Since 2017, what has Trump & Co. done about the Fat Rats problem? All together, repeat after me, "NOTHING!" The Fat Rats are PROTECTED, not persecuted. That is among the highest priority jobs for Trump & Co.