Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Milton Farrow
I HAVE SENT A MESSAGE TO 47 WITH REGARDS TO AN ADMISSION OF CULPABILITY IN THE MATTER OF COVID 19 AND MRNA-I SENT THE LINK AS WELL-HE WILL EITHER DEAL WITH THESE BASTARDS IN THE DEEP STATE OR HISTORY WILL DEAL WITH HIM AS A PARTNER IN A HORRIBLE CONSPIRACY, PERHAPS AS BAD AS HITLER'S NEW WORLD ORDER B ROUGHT TO YOU BY THE THIRD REICH

HTTPS;//Pubmed.ncdi.nim.nih.gov/26552008/---WHICH IS AN ADMISSION THAT THE ENTIRE COVID 19 ERA, WAS MAN-MADE AND PRODUCED BY A US AGENCY-

TRUMP NEEDS TO ALLOW RFK TO TEAR THESE BASTARDS ANOTHER ASSHOLE AND DEAL WITH THEM FOR THE HORRIBLE CRIME THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Jorge Fernandez
"I think Susie Wiles et al. and the Trump inner core have clipped his wings and shut him down, from the real Bobby RFK Jr. but he is trying is the fecal swamp he is in. Praises. Maybe the real RFK Jr. will come out to play one day again?"

And if that never happens, if RFK Jr. *never* "comes out to play again", what then? Who suffers?

"I do praise Trump for the testicular fortitude to do that appointment. Huge praise POTUS Trump!"

What good is the appointment, ANY appointment, if the appointee is neutered/impotent/worthless?

Do you remember AG Jeff Sessions (later nicknamed "Mr. Magoo")? We got 2 years of *NOTHING* out of Sessions. If (IF!!) RFK Jr. is indeed a good guy, but has been neutralized by the bad guys, then what's his value to we the people? Like Sessions, at the end we'll have a NOTHING to show.

Listen, I'm willing to grant good motives and intentions. But as we adults know, good motives and intentions do *NOT* get the job done! Without the ACTIONS, we're left with an empty bag.

Lastly, where should it all start? HINT: It's the message I've been preaching since 2016.

ANSWER: If the Fat Rat criminals are allowed to remain free, they will FOREVER be subverting and impeding any and all attempts to do the right thing for the country and its people in every sector - health, economy, education, Rule of Law, ... everywhere. Since 2017, what has Trump & Co. done about the Fat Rats problem? All together, repeat after me, "NOTHING!" The Fat Rats are PROTECTED, not persecuted. That is among the highest priority jobs for Trump & Co.

