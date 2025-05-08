Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
7m

Time will tell if the EO banning GoF is real and sustainable or not. #DepopulateTheDepopulators

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
7m

It only bands it for 120 days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture