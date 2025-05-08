I find on re-read, that the EO is confusing as to scope and exactly what it will constrain and Jorge, a subscriber, raised a serious point where it does not stop any DARK money from funding GoF and also does not stop such GoF on foreign soil as per under Fauci et al. in the past, shopping it out elsewhere to bypass US constraints. This is problematic.

I am seeking clarification. I applaud POTUS Trump’s step, and it is in the right direction to sage guard Americans, yet I am hoping he was not misguided and rolled on this; I am seeking clarification of the terms in this EO for follow-up reporting.

See Jorge’s comment and I am for openness and transparency and important questions are raised here:

By signing this EO Trump is closing the barn doors *AFTER* the animals have escaped.

Let's not forget that Trump gave BILLIONS to Big Pharma to develop the mRNA jabs. The "beautiful jabs" were made and the rest is history.

*NOW*, for optics undoubtedly, Trump is "cutting off funding". Yeah, right. Wanna bet?

QUESTION: would YOU bet your life that this research is not continuing using *dark money* to fund it? Do YOU believe that they have stopped all activity in that area? Yes, officially they tell us that they have, do you believe them? I DO NOT!

Regardless, the damage has already been done. Why doesn't Trump announce that fact? Why doesn't Trump go after the RATS that caused the damage? Will justice be served? I'm not impressed.’

See Fleetwood’s substack raising key points (support):

‘Gov't Can Now Engineer Pathogens to Be More Deadly, Resurrect Extinct Viruses in Secret Without Any Oversight or Independent Review: OSTP Waiver

Trump's new executive order does not outright ban gain-of-function or suspend the OSTP waiver clause, as his admin ramps up bird flu pandemic efforts.’

A new rule issued last year by the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) takes effect today that allows the Secretary of “any federal department” to indefinitely waive oversight requirements for high-risk experiments involving the most deadly pathogens known to man.

That means no safety checks and no independent review for government-led gain-of-function (GOF) experiments, despite the risky practice causing the COVID-19 pandemic that killed millions of Americans.

I sounded the alarm over the new waiver rule in October 2024, again the following month, and in various subsequent articles.

The document for the OSTP’s new rule avoids using “gain-of-function” terminology despite describing activities that match the practice, likely due to the controversy linking GOF research to the origins of the COVID pandemic.

The government wants to continue engineering dangerous pathogens to be even more lethal, but without anyone knowing.

The document, titled “United States Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential,” was quietly issued without congressional approval on May 6, 2024.

Usg Policy For Oversight Of Durc And Pepp May2024 508 (2)

443KB ∙ PDF file

Download

It takes effect today, exactly one year after the issuance.

The policy “addresses oversight of research on biological agents and toxins that, when enhanced, have the potential to pose risks to public health, agriculture, food security, economic security, or national security,” the document reads.

This encompasses biological research proposed for federal funding that may be “reasonably anticipated to involve the creation, transfer, or use of pathogens with enhanced pandemic potential (PEPPs).”

It also includes “the creation of new pathogens with pandemic potential (PPP) from non-PPPs as well as the enhancement of existing PPPs.”

The document defines a pathogen with pandemic potential (PPP) as one that is “likely capable of wide and uncontrollable spread in a human population and would likely cause moderate to severe disease and/or mortality in humans.”

A pathogen with enhanced pandemic potential (PEPP) is defined as a type PPP that come from “experiments that enhance a pathogen’s transmissibility or virulence, or disrupt the effectiveness of pre-existing immunity, regardless of its progenitor agent, such that it may pose a significant threat to public health, the capacity of health systems to function, or national security.”

Such experiments meet the definition of gain-of-function.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) explicitly defines PEPP research as “a type of so called ‘gain-of-function’ (GOF) research.”

Resurrecting Extinct Viruses: Smallpox & Spanish Flu

While the waiver can apply to any pathogen, the new policy explicitly includes research involving the reconstitution of eradicated or extinct pathogens, such as smallpox (Variola major) and the 1918 influenza virus (Spanish flu).

This means that under a waiver, labs could perform GOF on these historically dangerous pathogens, even if it involves resurrecting viruses that have been extinct for decades.

Any Federal Agency Can Waive Oversight Forever?

Significantly, the policy states that “any” federal department can bypass safety checks if the agency’s Secretary wishes.

The document reads:

“The Secretary of any federal department that funds research covered under Category 1 or Category 2 may issue a waiver temporarily exempting all research proposals on a designated biological agent or toxin from the oversight process... if the Secretary determines that... such research is urgently required... to facilitate an effective response to such an emergency; and, (3) the benefits of such a waiver exceed the potential risks.”

The document specifies that, for federal funding agencies that are “not under a department,” the agency head may still issue a waiver, extending this power across various federal departments and independent funding agencies.

The waiver applies for up to 180 days, with the option for renewals that allow the deadly research to bypass standard safety checks indefinitely.

What About Trump’s New Executive Order?

OSTP is an office within the Executive Office of the President (EOP), meaning President Donald Trump has direct authority to immediately suspend or revise the dangerous waiver clause embedded in the current policy—but has not yet done so.

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order (EO) that many are incorrectly claiming bans all gain-of-function in the U.S.

The EO does not ban all GOF research in the U.S.; it only suspends federal funding for some GOF research—and even then, it explicitly allows for exceptions if approved by the OSTP Director, Michael Kratsios.

“Heads of agencies shall report any exception to a suspension to the Director of OSTP for review in consultation with the APNSA and the heads of relevant agencies,” the EO reads.

Routine or so-called lower-risk GOF studies are also unaffected, and non-federally funded dangerous research is not banned, meaning bird flu experiments that are currently being funded by Bill Gates can continue.

The order also does not end all foreign collaborations, only those involving research in certain high-risk countries.

While it is true that Trump’s new EO does direct the OSTP to “revise or replace” the waiver-allowing DURC/PEPP policy within 120 days, it does not suspend the policy’s most dangerous clause: Section 5.5, which gives any agency head unilateral power to waive oversight of dual-use or gain-of-function research.

That waiver authority apparently remains fully intact as of today and for at least the next few months, meaning dangerous experiments can still proceed without independent review.

Unless the OSTP immediately freezes this loophole or the President issues a direct suspension, the core threat is untouched.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is laying the groundwork for a bird flu pandemic—fast-tracking Gates-backed vaccines, mobilizing nationwide outbreak response infrastructure, and quietly coordinating with the WHO—while refusing to ban all GOF.

With the waiver now active and no immediate action taken to stop it, the U.S. government has effectively legalized secret bioweapons research on American soil—under the false flag of pandemic preparedness.

Jon Fleetwood

·

May 5

South Korean researchers have created a Frankenstein lab-modified bird flu virus using hallmark gain-of-function (GOF) techniques, according to a new study published today in Virology Journal.

Read full story

Jon Fleetwood

·

December 11, 2024

A new research article published last week in Science reveals that scientists at Scripps Research in California are performing risky gain-of-function experiments on H5N1 avian influenza viruses to make them more dangerous to humans, potentially causing another pandemic.

Read full story

Jon Fleetwood

·

May 2

Under President Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday announced the development of a “next-generation, universal vaccine platform” called ‘Generation Gold Standard’ that will focus on avian influenza “bird flu” jab creation.

Read full story

Jon Fleetwood

·

Apr 15

In line with this website’s January 2024 prediction, President Donald J. Trump’s FDA, USDA, and CDC, along with the World Health Organization, are continuing to orchestrate a coming bird flu pandemic.

Read full story

Jon Fleetwood

·

October 28, 2024

Summary:

Summary:

Jon Fleetwood

·

November 4, 2024

The Biden administration has quietly introduced new rules, effective in 2025, that dramatically reduce government oversight on high-risk pathogen research, the same research the COVID-19 pandemic is said to have arisen from.

Read full story’

___

