How the fuck did Hegseth leave our troops defenseless on that Kuwait base…soldiers now say they had no defenses and were sitting ducks and the truth is Iran fucked the Kuwaiti base up good.

Dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth fucked the soldiers up, left them to die! Lambs to slaughter. They were and he lied, the media like FOX lied about what really happened. Iran savaged that base and still you are being lied to as to the Iran’s military capability.

Hegseth must be placed on trial as soon as congress finds its stones…after it takes time out from setting up bogus crooked contracts enriching itself around the 1.5 trillion USD $ military budget.

Look at these satellite images, does it look like Iran had a problem with precision striking our military base? Look at the precision of the strikes that killed so many US soldiers. Hegseth should be placed under arrest! Iran has made all of the US bases across Gulf States fucked up, inoperable…

Satellite Images Reveal Iran’s Precision Strike on US Base: Six Strategic SATCOM Radomes Destroyed at Camp Arifjan, Crippling American Command Network in the Gulf

Satellite imagery allegedly shows Iranian missile strikes destroying six satellite communications radomes at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, exposing vulnerabilities in US CENTCOM command-and-control infrastructure and raising strategic questions about the resilience of American military networks across the Middle East.

‘Army survivors of deadly attack in Kuwait dispute Pentagon’s account, say unit “was unprepared” to defend itself’

The members CBS News spoke to disputed the description of events from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who described the drone as a “squirter” — in that it squirted through the defenses of a fortified unit inside Kuwait. “Painting a picture that ‘one squeaked through’ is a falsehood,” one of the injured soldiers told CBS News. “I want people to know the unit … was unprepared to provide any defense for itself. It was not a fortified position.” That service member, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because of rigid media restrictions within the military, said that in spite of the carnage that ensued, those inside the charred and splintered compound responded with swiftness, ingenuity and valor that saved lives.

Please POTUS Trump, we have lost, or certainly not winning this, there is no good solution now, please end this and bring the US troops home…and return to negotiation table…see proposed plan below for your consideration:

‘What damage has Iran inflicted on US military bases?

American military targets in seven countries have come under Iranian fire, and the Pentagon is doing its best to hide the destruction’

‘The tally of US military bases targeted in Iranian strikes continues to rise, with Washington acknowledging attacks across multiple countries. While Iranian military and media sources put the number of targeted bases at more than a dozen, the Pentagon is apparently doing its best to conceal the destruction.

Within hours of the US launching ‘Operation Epic Fury’ on February 28, Iran unleashed retaliatory strikes against American military bases across the Middle East, with US officials confirming a growing number of sites hit and the Prince Sultan base in Saudi Arabia emerging as a focal point of the campaign.

Behind a veil of censorship, it’s increasingly clear that the damage may be far more severe than the Pentagon is admitting.

US leadership downplaying scope of destruction

The damage suffered by the US bases in the Middle East is “far worse” than being claimed by US President Donald Trump and the Pentagon and will “cost billions of dollars to repair,” NBC News reported on April 25, citing multiple American officials.

Iran’s retaliation for the initial attack saw it hit dozens of targets across US facilities in seven Middle Eastern nations, the sources said. Warehouses, command headquarters, aircraft hangars, satellite communications infrastructure, runways, high-end radar systems and dozens of aircraft were struck, they added.

In the early days of the conflict, an Iranian F-5 fighter jet bombed Camp Buehring in Kuwait, marking the first time in many years that a US base was struck by an enemy fixed-wing aircraft, according to the officials.

Washington orders delay of satellite image’s release

In mid-March, California-based Planet Labs company, which provides access to satellite imagery to government and business, extended the delay to 14 days to preclude the use by Washington’s “adversarial actors.”

On April 5, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration asked the company, along with several others working in the sector, to “voluntarily withhold images of designated areas of interest due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.” Some of Planet Labs’ images shared online exposed damage to US military sites.’

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger 1)the regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners 2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact 3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%) 4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain 5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz when prior to bombing they did not):

1)POTUS Trump must fire functionally dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats

5)bring all precious US troops home now

6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault

7)Iran to pay US for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong.

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA…China, Russia and USA to inspect…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs.

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 years as a bargaining tool

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East for good

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% as a negotiating tool etc.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides forever.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?