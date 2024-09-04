Biden, yes, the same non compos mentis inept mentally GONE hiding POTUS for 4 years, the ‘stolen valor’ one, the one who boasts about his son dying on the battlefield when he never did, he died of cancer NOT on the battlefield…Biden is guilty of stolen valor and tries to front as a GOLD Star when he never was…a fraud….and no one calls him on it…no media….and his VP was who? Kamala Harris…

we must never let these fuckers near our military for they both, Biden and Harris, worked for Obama who hollowed out our military and when you see what Iran did to our naval operators, you would understand Obama’s mind as to our military and Biden’s and Harris’s…

let me make my views known…and I call on POTUS Trump to follow me, my words IF I was POTUS and a nation dropped our soldiers to their knees…if I was POTUS, the nations that did that would be reduced to glass in the next hour, the world will see cinders and smoke where they once stood and were, I don’t care which nation, you ever fucking humiliate our military that way and you will no longer exist…GLASS…and that was what Obama the shia muslim Iranian, yes he is a muslim and yes, he was NOT born in USA…and yes he was never eligible to serve as POTUS…he really sought to humiliate the US naval operators, the very same ones he commanded as POTUS…he was so dangerous and ill…he and Paul Ryan, ex Speaker who worked against Trump remain 2 of the most dangerous people ever to touch US government.

Now you have Tampon Tim telling us in order to clean up his lies that what he meant was he ‘carried’ weapons of war, not that he served in a war zone…imagine that…

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)