We have to ensure that Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson is not LION-ized like the monster killer Luigi Mangione who killed Brian Thompson, chief executive of United Healthcare; we must not let
psychos in our midst, on the left and right, in media etc. to drive a narrative and turn this evil monster Tyler Robinson into some type of hero in their twisted depraved warped minds
These are 2 feral animals that must be put down…put them down.
think of what would have happened if that bullet was just a bit off, that it would have struck POTUS Trump that day…POTUS Trump could have suffered the same fate on live television; it is imperative that Trump going forward heightens security and Wiles cease shilling mRNA vaccines for a bit and focus on ensuring Trump always has on bullet-proof material and he stands ONLY behind bullet proof glass even in OVAL etc. anywhere. In any rally, speech etc. Security has to be tightened, and I would get an additional layer besides Secret Service. For POTUS Trump. I would trust NONE now. He must only speak now behind bullet proof protection.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
and
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tyler Robinson is not Kirk’s killer. If he in fact was killed, the professional assassin is long gone out of the country. Or was the whole thing staged? We will probably never know the truth.
Is Charlie Kirk really dead?
I don't know. So I have not formed an opinion. But I do know that the blood in the squib should have been bright red, not burgundy. Ask any nurse.
Is this real? Or is it as fake as the fake AF Trump shooting?"
It took at least a week after the fake Trump shooting for online creators to amass enough info, anomalies and facts into videos that showed that it was clearly fake. But by then the masses had moved on to being captivated (captured) by the next scheduled attention-grabbing headlines.
And the only people still following, still pursuing the fraud, were the doubters, and the questioners, and the Conspiracy Theorists.
Is Charlie Kirk really dead?
Was this as fake as the fake AF Trump shooting?
I don't know. Ask me next week.