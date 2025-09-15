Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

David Dresden
25m

Tyler Robinson is not Kirk’s killer. If he in fact was killed, the professional assassin is long gone out of the country. Or was the whole thing staged? We will probably never know the truth.

Proberta
33m

Is Charlie Kirk really dead?

I don't know. So I have not formed an opinion. But I do know that the blood in the squib should have been bright red, not burgundy. Ask any nurse.

Is this real? Or is it as fake as the fake AF Trump shooting?"

It took at least a week after the fake Trump shooting for online creators to amass enough info, anomalies and facts into videos that showed that it was clearly fake. But by then the masses had moved on to being captivated (captured) by the next scheduled attention-grabbing headlines.

And the only people still following, still pursuing the fraud, were the doubters, and the questioners, and the Conspiracy Theorists.

Is Charlie Kirk really dead?

Was this as fake as the fake AF Trump shooting?

I don't know. Ask me next week.

