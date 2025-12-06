Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
2h

Paul —

Most folks here reading this and defending Hegseth will be sadistic, Machiavellian, narcissistic psychopaths with criminality hard-wired into their DNA — the dark-tetrad cocktail that research shows is massively over-represented among Trump’s die-hards (Fekula et al., 2024; Zmigrod, 2021). So no, they won’t lose sleep over the war-crimes penalty: life in supermax or a noose if the body count sticks. That’s just Tuesday for the kind of people who cheer “kill them all” while clutching Bibles and vax cards.

Trump, being the narcissistic psychopath poster boy, will pardon Hegseth faster than he bragged about Warp Speed “saving millions.” Precedent set: China and North Korea can now pardon their hackers, spies, and fentanyl cooks who’ve harmed Americans without a second thought. Fair’s fair — empires play by the same rules they write.

Pete Hegseth’s Chances of Being Ousted as Defense Secretary—Betting Odds

- Newsweek

https://share.google/vQNLMrwzssxZIfFPH

The smart money’s on the boot (-180 to be gone by 2027, +140 to survive). But go ahead, bet heavy against him leaving — I’ve got a nice bridge in Brooklyn I’d love to sell you too.

Keep exposing the rot, Paul.

The truth’s the only thing that survives the pardon parade.

Gregorio Enrique Sandoval's avatar
Gregorio Enrique Sandoval
3h

Dude, please! Read the WSJ piece about their interviews with a bunch of the guys working those boats.

EVERYTHING being done to stop them, including shooting them in the water before they can get back aboard, is both legal and expedient.

This is a war being carried out on at least two fronts, the operation from Venezuela and the operation being run by Democrats in Congress, their unlawfully appointed judges, that fucking Rand Paul, and their associates in transnational organizations.

Strengthen your wobbly knees. Fuck them all. Fuck their resolutions and threats of impeachment and blathering about an unconstitutional War Powers Act.

Why?

Because traitors and seditionists don’t get to abuse the system they’ve already been using to attack the system to mount another attack on the other branches of government that have not abdicated their responsibility to the nation and to the Constitution.

All three branches of the federal government have a responsibility to defend the Constitution.

It doesn’t come down to a vote.

If the Supreme Court (which constitutes the totality of the Judicial Branch) and the Legislative Branch abdicate their responsibility to defend the Constitution, which means “to obey it,” that doesn’t mean that it’s 2:1 against the Executive Branch and that it must follow their lead.

It means that things have been left to the sole authority of the one branch that will uphold the Constitution to make sure the other two branches are brought back into compliance or, if they refuse, then to destroy the members of the renegade branches responsible and repopulate those branches with those who will adhere to the Constitution.

And doing that is PERFECTLY Constitutional.

But the regulatory state will also have to be thoroughly gutted.

Now, if all three branches of government abdicate their responsibility to uphold the Constitution, then it falls to the U.S. military to take out those in those branches responsible.

If the U.S. military cannot or will not do it, due to assholes like Austin and Milley and their kind, then the responsibility devolves to the States, either by the Convention of States provision in the Constitution to amend the usurpers in the three branches out of their positions.

If this is not possible, then the States and their state national guards must do it.

If the Democrat-controlled states won’t do it. Then the other will have to and then either severally or together with the reconstituted federal government, drag those progressive socialist Democrat states back into the Union followed by an excision in perpetuity from any seat or public trust all those folks responsible.

And ALL of what I described above is Constitutional and was not only supported by the Founders but heartily recommended by them.

But for now?

Ignore the illegal orders of seditionists and take out the foreign enemies, while continuing to set things up to cut the nuts off the domestic enemies.

