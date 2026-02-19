Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

Jennifer Want
1h

Dr Alexander…..it’s time for solutions, these monsters having been roaming free for too long …..if justice is not served on all these evil POS 💩then we most well put our head between our legs and kiss our arses goodbye ….divine intervention is long overdue ….where there is no justice there is no hope.

Proberta
1m

"why is it that all these rich type people do and discuss and engage in is filth, deviancy, drugs, sodomy, rape, abuse, fornicating with under-aged children etc.?"

Doc, you are way too normal to understand.

There are 2 types of pedophiles/pedovores in this cult.

The first type were born into the cult, which has sex with their own children. So as adults these people see sex with children as normal.

The second type are people who by way of gaining money, power, or fame, can have whatever they desire. So they do. But after they've fulfilled all their fantasies, its more difficult for them to become aroused. So their fantasies have to become more perverse, kinkier, and darker. Quite simply, they need it to become aroused.

And in the world in which they live, and the circles they move in, this type of behaviour is normal, acceptable, and accommodated.

For them, it is simply play for their pleasure.

And you Doc are way too normal. So thank goodness you will NEVER understand it.

