We knew Jeffrey Epstein (insert & those around him) practiced and believed in eugenics. In fact, in released files, he said “no niggers (n-word with the hard “r”) re: party invites. So as to Epstein,
no blacks at his parties; is this how Epstein & those around him view black Americans? whom else around him thinks/thought same? see Robin below...does Epstein have ANY redeemable qualities? a
‘Robin4 hrs ago
Epstein practiced and believed in eugenics. In fact, in released files, he said “no (n-word with the hard “r”) re: party invites. '
Reporting is that ‘Naomi Campbell Gave Epstein Access to A-List Parties and Fashion Events...’…does that include access to women? young women for sexual deviancies? what do you think Oprah was doing here? was she delivering this young woman to slaughter re to Weinstein? or setting it up for the first time? what did Oprah know and when did she know it? about all of these prominent businessmen?
I sure hope if POTUS Trump has a do over, he would never ever befriend a man like Epstein again! I think he will not! why is it that all these rich type people do and discuss and engage in is filth, deviancy, drugs, sodomy, rape, abuse, fornicating with under-aged children etc.? do the high society rich connected elite people in USA, in Palm Beach, the BOTOXED crew, in those types of places have any redeemable qualities? Is it only about drugs, sex, money, sex with under-aged children?
word is he did not allow Campbell or Whoopi on his plane? so he did not approve of colored Americans. Only he? But why would they even want to go on his plane when it was a plane involved with fucking little girls and taking sodomizing filthy deviant rapist men to his sodomy rapist island where little girls were continuously raped and abused? I do not get that. Can you explain to me? Or were they also going dinosaur bone hunting?
Notice I do not play around with words for we really not talking about ‘dorks’…
Dr Alexander…..it’s time for solutions, these monsters having been roaming free for too long …..if justice is not served on all these evil POS 💩then we most well put our head between our legs and kiss our arses goodbye ….divine intervention is long overdue ….where there is no justice there is no hope.
"why is it that all these rich type people do and discuss and engage in is filth, deviancy, drugs, sodomy, rape, abuse, fornicating with under-aged children etc.?"
Doc, you are way too normal to understand.
There are 2 types of pedophiles/pedovores in this cult.
The first type were born into the cult, which has sex with their own children. So as adults these people see sex with children as normal.
The second type are people who by way of gaining money, power, or fame, can have whatever they desire. So they do. But after they've fulfilled all their fantasies, its more difficult for them to become aroused. So their fantasies have to become more perverse, kinkier, and darker. Quite simply, they need it to become aroused.
And in the world in which they live, and the circles they move in, this type of behaviour is normal, acceptable, and accommodated.
For them, it is simply play for their pleasure.
And you Doc are way too normal. So thank goodness you will NEVER understand it.