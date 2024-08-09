We learn today DHS (Mayorkas, Harris, Biden) did not even approve Secret Service (SS) for Trump's rally but gave him inexperienced Homeland agents who never covered a rally before & now local police
told the SS to put people on the roof, before rally; so picture today Friday is that DHS (Harris, Biden, Mayorkas) deliberately exposed Trump with mall cop agents & they DID NOT listen to local police
It is very troubling that Homeland deliberately gave Trump mall cop agents, not even SS agents and people who did not know what the hell (had no experience) they were doing and now we know that police told the SS before the rally to have agents on the building, roof and the SS DID NOT!!…this is incredible as if there was a deliberate effort to harm Trump…
Be patient. The devil always gets his dues.
Everything is a script. How much truth do we get? 9-11, Vietnam, JFK, RFK, WW1, WW2, Oct 7, Jan 6, …. It never ends.