what we do know is when he found out Epstein was poaching his staff and when he found out Epstein was messing with under-aged young females, he kicked him out of Mar-a-largo…all the indications are such and evidence. He Trump, is on record saying so and people who were there and staff said so.

I believe him. His past is colorful and maybe I or you would have made different decisions, maybe he did things we would not have done, etc. and maybe some of his friends are hard criminals, crooks, but it does not make him one. You may hate him etc. and for good reason in your world, but that should not translate to his downfall or being hurt or destroyed etc. He was elected POTUS and should be allowed to serve his time and do best he can for the nation. For example I am dismayed by his choices for our health agencies e.g. CDC, NIH, HHS, FDA etc., some of the worst appointments of inept moronic incompetent specious clueless politicized people now, and we may be seeing pure intransigence and belligerence and refusal to fix the disaster of the Malone Bancel Moderna Moncef Bourla Azar Hahn Kariko et al. mRNA death vaccine but I still support him and want his success overall…I want him to fix things and I have hope and give him space to do the right things. It ain’t over. He has time.

So, I stand behind him and support. I want his safety, success, peace…I want him on Rushmore. No one on tap can do what he can do. I was MAGA sold, now no more, it is extreme madness as insane and psychotic as the deranged TDS left…so I am off the MAGA but still behind daddy Trump…I want his health to hold and him to go on and do great things. As much as some of the statements coming out of the Maduro takedown by his cabinet (thought I praise Rubio big time and our military) about quasi colonizing Venezuela for a time and taking it’s oil and resources etc. and now about annexing Greenland etc. I think insane and misguided and wrong, he is POTUS and no one has acted and we need to sit back and watch what he does. Next. Talk is cheap and he is bellicose and intemperate and obnoxious at times, hubris and arrogant but this is why we elected him, we love that about him…Mandingo attitude and balls to the wall…I like it…but talk is talk…he find the way to take the temperature of the room…

He finds the way IMO to do right eventually and I trust he will. It comes from a good place in him, at least that is my view of him. He has neocon hawks, war hawks, neolibs, military industrial complex people riding him so he has to be able to cut behind the madness and make optimal decisions. I give him space to do that.

My view today.

Long live POTUS Trump! The USA! All good God fearing peoples! All over the world!

