‘A woman is currently hospitalized after being set on fire on the Chicago train system, according to police.

At around 9.25pm on Monday, a 26-year-old woman was riding the Chicago Transit Authority system’s Blue Line near the Clark/Lake station when she got into an argument with an approximately 45-year-old man.

According to Chicago police, the argument escalated physically and the man poured an unknown fluid over the woman’s body before igniting it.

The train then came to a stop and the suspect fled the scene. Police added that the woman stumbled out of the train and fell on to the ground. The flames were extinguished before police arrived.

The woman was then transferred to Stroger hospital, where she is being treated for severe burns and remains in critical condition.’