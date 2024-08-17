We need MAGA jails! MAGA jails where any Kamala Harris, Biden illegal 3rd world scum feral medieval barbarian rapes or kills an American, they enter & never leave & we torture them; apply OUTLAWED
Geneva Conventions on them; all; torture them, 24/7...let the message go out...do what El Salvador's Bukele did, MEGA jails, yes MEGA, but we will call them MAGA jails! Deport all illegals but torture
them…the ones who commit deadly crimes, we keep them but imprison them far away from society and torture them the rest of their lives!
MAGA jails….from Trump, daddy T must build us a few MAGA jails or just one….and US prisoners must look like this and be treated like this 24/7…must face hell inside…hell it must be and they must never leave here.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We need this government to stop making illegals citizens, they are not following our laws, what this administration is doing is ILLEGAL AND YET THEY CONTINUE TO PUSH ILLEGALS INTO CITIZENSHIP! People wake up! You want more of your rights taken away, that is what these demoncrats are doing! Pay attention, fight back, sue them, get this into courts now! It is illegal what they are doing! All to steal this election!
"MAGA jails", as you describe them, are EXACTLY what are needed. Heck, those jails were needed in 2017 under Trump, and years before Trump. However, reality proved to be far different ...
How many Fat Rats were taken down under the Trump presidency? Answer: NONE, not a single one!
What do we need "MAGA" jails for if Fat Rats, such as Hillary Clinton, aren't even going to be indicted?
No indictments, no prosecutions, no sentences --- that was the Trump attitude towards Fat Rats.
The jails they do have are for you and me, so that when we don't pay government theft (aka "taxes"), or when we fail to use our signal light to change lanes, they can throw us into a cell for slave labor.