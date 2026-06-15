Once 100% bullet proof, then put them down. On the spot. I agree with good governance but sometimes it is so brutal how could you not agree with this mother?

By Natasha Ishak | Edited By Bernadette Giacomazzo

Published January 31, 2026

On March 6, 1981, Marianne Bachmeier opened fire in a crowded courthouse in West Germany. Her target was a 35-year-old sex offender on trial for her daughter’s murder and he died after taking six of her bullets.

Immediately, Bachmeier became an infamous figure. Her subsequent trial, which was followed closely by the German public, begged the question: was her effort to avenge her slain child justified?