We need many more like Marianne Bachmeier, Germany’s ‘Revenge Mother’ Who Shot Her Child’s Killer In The Middle Of His Trial; I welcome this, should be done more to pedophiles like Epstein & all like
him...these rapists child killers etc. I have always praised Marianne Bachmeier...IMO this was justified, it was bona fide, 100%...so put him down! we need this vigilante justice...this is JUSTICE!
Once 100% bullet proof, then put them down. On the spot. I agree with good governance but sometimes it is so brutal how could you not agree with this mother?
Meet Marianne Bachmeier, Germany’s ‘Revenge Mother’ Who Shot Her Child’s Killer In The Middle Of His Trial
By Natasha Ishak | Edited By Bernadette Giacomazzo
Published January 31, 2026
In March 1981, Marianne Bachmeier opened fire in a crowded courtroom and killed Klaus Grabowski — the man on trial for murdering her 7-year-old daughter.
On March 6, 1981, Marianne Bachmeier opened fire in a crowded courthouse in West Germany. Her target was a 35-year-old sex offender on trial for her daughter’s murder and he died after taking six of her bullets.
Immediately, Bachmeier became an infamous figure. Her subsequent trial, which was followed closely by the German public, begged the question: was her effort to avenge her slain child justified?
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Murder child that threat could go on to kill many more children. That actor(s) should be permanently removed! What the mother action saved many more lives, heroine.
Right she was knowing that "justice" in a rotting society was not attainable / respected.
All open pedophiles should be rounded up and send to HARD LABOR CAMPS, not to be seen nor heard again. The *shylocks* are the main usurpers of civility, respect and honor.!!