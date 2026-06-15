Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
1h

Murder child that threat could go on to kill many more children. That actor(s) should be permanently removed! What the mother action saved many more lives, heroine.

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Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
2h

Right she was knowing that "justice" in a rotting society was not attainable / respected.

All open pedophiles should be rounded up and send to HARD LABOR CAMPS, not to be seen nor heard again. The *shylocks* are the main usurpers of civility, respect and honor.!!

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