Like a James Baker III (to the right of Ronaldos Magnus in the above photo), elderly Statesman, lied as he did or was blindsided as he was by neocons and neolibs when he told Gorbachev ‘not one inch’ will NATO expand beyond Germany when now after the nearest NATO nation was about 1100 miles from Russian soil now it’s about 80 miles, we need a Baker III for it was he who came to podium and took control of the hanging chads Florida recount disaster (Republican as he was yet respected across the isle) and got Bush Jr. in…mistake now looking back yet maybe Gore would have destroyed the world? IMO both did. Bush left it in a mess. Iraq war was a fabricated lie, WMD a lie. All of them deserve hell IMO. Powell too. But Baker III took the narrative and nightly guided us through and calmed us in the recount and told us what was happening, and we TRUSTED him. He had the gravitas. The respect. You trusted him.

We need a Statesman etc. who will not be rag-dolled and who will be firm and principled and articulate and can communicate. White-knuckled on the issues if they have to be. Firm. Resolute. Trump is POTUS for a reason. Leave that of course. But poor communicator in these issues IMO.

This Statesman or woman will be more articulate, can find the words, the empathy, the manner to express Trump’s plans, vision, priorities, his mandate, how he sees things, and no, not one right now in his cabinet can talk…Rubio is good but too combative in his oratory. We need a right delicate balance of power yet compassion and delivery…strength yet not hubris and there must be no inkling of wickedness, meanness or retribution in it, even if there is. I am all for punishment and retribution, not the rest. I am for power yet shrouded in rights and humanity and dignity being upheld. You find the balance.

That person to deliver that message of unity, of empathy, and routinely and it is not Trump. Support him as I do. But that person must represent Trump. Not replace him, just represent him. We do not need see Trump each day. His panache and gravitas and allure is fading. Too much of something is never good. Someone like Wiles needs to put 47 on some time out, stop working with Bourla and Bancel and Malone et al. to flood us with mRNA Suzie, come on, it is deadly, they are deceiving you, ‘if you did not know’, so do your job, help showcase this POTUS properly, our great POTUS, help manage his gifts. He is the one. For this moment in history. Showcase him, show his finer self.

I know some of you are getting the vapors clutching your pearls and fish net stocking, wobbly at the knees reading my writings. Not for the faint at heart. Remember, we cup no stones here, we wash no balls, no lathering of stones, leave that for the other substackers and Malone and Berenson and Makary et al. Many I like but they do a disservice to USA. People just want you substackers to take your ass out of the air, stop the prostrating, and stop the cupping. Just write truth and seek justice and accountability. Stop thinking about getting taxpayer and donor money.

Back to Magnus Trumpos.

Trump did not have a James Baker III in term one (he needed one and he needed NOT to come to podium or OVAL daily, the nation does not need see its POTUS daily, significance and gravitas and appeal will thin) and it hurt him especially with the re-election and J 6 now he needs one in this critical juncture of US history and I might add the world’s history for as Trump means well as he orchestrates a FIX, he is not articulating it well (bad foot and mouth and his angst shines through and we do not need see how the sausage is made) and his appointees in his agencies are morons, blockheads, just at times purely inane inept dolts. All have foot and mouth save Rubio and a couple others. The others are just pure FOX pumps and slick back hair idiots. Botox morons. Tanning morons. IMO. No experience or depth or breadth. There is just so far LOYALTY can take you. At some point ability counts.

Trump IMO must stay as he is the one we need NOW. He is the one. For this moment in history.

Who dat? Who for NOBEL? No one better for America USA today than Trump, no one can do what needs to be done for USA (& world) than the Donaldos Magnus Trumpos! No one hands down! Set aside bombas,

the hubris, arrogance at times, set aside, set aside personality issues, personal behavior, set aside, I say, for we are all fallen broken imperfect men & women, set aside left vs right, work together

Some say Trump is a racist. Extremist. I say he is not, he loves all Americans and wants them all successful. He is a poor communicator; I give him that. Foot in mouth disease plagues him. I dealt with his administration in DC, in the belly of the beast at HHS, all of them, and he and they treated me with respect. I did not see or sense any racism. Me this island boy scientist. I saw much good he did for blacks in USA and the media and deepstate and RINOs and entrenched deepstate bureaucracy sought to hide it from the nation. He did good. Lots to come.

___

