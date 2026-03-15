We pray for the safety of our US marines as they are deployed; 'Pentagon sending assault ship, at least 2,500 Marines toward Iran as US works to reopen Strait of Hormuz while oil prices spike', The
Pentagon is deploying the USS Tripoli and thousands of military service members to the Middle East after President Trump vowed Friday to unleash “unparalleled firepower” on the “deranged scumbags”
Tonight we pray for a peaceful resolution to this war, no more loss of life on all sides, and that our marines remain safe and all return home! I pray that POTUS Trump’s decisions are guided and granted favor by God and that he is protected and covered with gracious mercy!
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Five reasons oil prices won't snap back from Iran war
Tanker backlogs, damaged energy infrastructure and threats in the Strait of Hormuz could keep gasoline prices elevated. https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/12/oil-prices-iran-trump-war-energy-trends-00823417
This megalomaniac can't back out now, both because of his inflated ego and his puppet masters Israel. . What a disaster in the making. Lives will continue to be sacrificed.