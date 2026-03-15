Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
5m

Five reasons oil prices won't snap back from Iran war

Tanker backlogs, damaged energy infrastructure and threats in the Strait of Hormuz could keep gasoline prices elevated. https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/12/oil-prices-iran-trump-war-energy-trends-00823417

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
1m

This megalomaniac can't back out now, both because of his inflated ego and his puppet masters Israel. . What a disaster in the making. Lives will continue to be sacrificed.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture