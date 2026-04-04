troubling, shocking, all at once. That Iran has these capabilities today…we pray for our troops and want POTUS Trump to end this and bring our troops home now! This gets worst by the day and indefensible as to why the US is in this quagmire now. It is clear POTUS Trump wants a way out, he is trapped! It is clear Trump was misled and given bad military advice by the dry-drunk Hegseth et al.

Question: Is Israeli sending ground troops to Iran or Kharg like the US to sacrifice their blood and treasure too? In this war? And not just US troops on the ground, if any? Is that a fair question? I think so.

May the Lord protect our troops on this glorious Saturday, Easter 2026.

May the Lord protect Trump and guide POTUS Trump to make the best informed decision next! That is in line with our troops and nations FIRST and coming home and ordering that any military intervention must ensure the targeting is precise and no innocents are killed.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com