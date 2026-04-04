Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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FreedomFighter143's avatar
FreedomFighter143
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One was rescued.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2026/04/03/f-15-taken-down-iranian-forces-search-ongoing-missing-crew-reports.html

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
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This is an illegal war. An unwarranted attack on a nation that djt was told would be attacking us. Really? When? Who knows.

I care about our troops and all the others, but after what this govt did by getting involved, I have no expectations of Iran being fools and sticking to "laws".

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