How do you feel playing into this madness? wearing a mask that not one person’s mask, not one mask, not one, in US, Canada, UK, nowhere, not one stopped any virus or anything…all failed….never worked and would never work! not one lockdown worked globally, not one! Trump talks nonsense, wrong, misguided each time he says lockdowns and mRNA vaccine saved lives…they saved not one life! I challenge including RFK Jr. to prove me wrong! seeing that you now back mRNA vaccine Bobby Jr., why not debate me on it!

Come on POTUS Trump, it is not too late…you can turn this!