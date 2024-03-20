We shall return it to you in kind AND some, no matter how long it takes, each act AGAINST Trump that is violative, wrong, unfounded, we will deliver it back to you...& do not think we cannot go back
to Obama, Clinton, Bush et al. you best really pray on your knees each night, 45 is not re-elected for he will get our backing to use the very same inJUSTICE and illegalities on you! we will use
the Justice system, the courts, we will use it all, to punish you for each wrong…in this I understand the islamic approach, extreme, maybe even non-civilized, but applicable here…if it takes 1000 years, we will pass it on and remind those to come, what you did to him now and why we returned it…then……so that you will experience same. Each act on Trump that you know is pure politics, hate, evil, will come to your house in time. And more. And when we returning it, we will remind you why…we will use the same levers of government, the same courts, bench, law, all of it…exactly what you do…if you jail him, we will jail you…if you handcuff him, we will handcuff you…if you bring him to his knees, we will do you same…anything…and we play KING for KING too…pawn for pawn…queen for queen, anyhow you wish to play…pimp for pimp…what??
your actions against Trump is pure politics, and has no basis. Bob Marley had a song with a verse…para “the rain don’t fall on one man’s house”….“Wah sweet nanny goat ago run him belly”….you should understand what I just said here…
there is a saying para, when you walk with your shovel to dig a grave to bury a man, best you dig two…you trying to bury Trump, a man better than you, than you can ever be…you know who I mean…so plan for you too…one may be for you too. you never know. what you set upon yourself. figuratively…but really. everything you do to him illegally and we show it, declared such, we will then put it on you…its just the way it is.
I couldn’t agree with you more Dr. Alexander …thank you for speaking the sentiments of many…we are so fed up. It is oh so wrong…. so mean…so evil and collectively there are so many here in the United States who feel this way. It is horrific that this is being allowed, our voices must come together and stop the criminal behavior of the Democratic Party and the Biden administration. They are destroying our America. They are destroying President Trump because he threatens their cheating lying behavior. They are guilty of many wrongs. They know what they did and that’s why they are so scared and doing such horrific desperate things. Thank you for being brave with your words, I admire your strength Sir.
I agree Paul, the degenerates have used lawfare against Trump and many others, with unfounded malicious prosecution. When Trump returns he will be our retribution, using real law and justice.