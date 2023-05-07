‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting; mass shootings go on now unabated & you must not discount the impact that the 3 years of COVID lockdown lunacy, school clsoures & masks
has had on mental well-being of people! The lockdown lunacy may have removed the predictable rituals of life for many young troubled people, taken them to the edge, severed human-to-human connections
‘ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in panic after a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight and wounding seven before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.
The shooting in Allen, Texas, on Saturday was the latest eruption of what has been an unprecedented pace of mass killings in the U.S. Barely a week before, authorities say, a man fatally shot five people in Cleveland, Texas, after a neighbor asked him to stop firing his weapon while a baby slept.’
SOURCE:
https://apnews.com/article/shooting-outlet-mall-allen-texas-cf100ef3cfc6e3c2e687119c06191b87
Our societies are broken by the prior Trump administration and Biden administration lockdowns and COVID policies.
Great job democrats/liberals. You have turned our world into a shit hole.
Mental health I believe caused by the destruction of the family and respect for authority. We also have a government that has created a victim mentality in many people. It was all planned and there is an agenda. I am armed at ALL times and I recommend others do the same, while we still can, and be prepared to defend yourself and others if needed. The only remedy for a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.