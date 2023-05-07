Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Ron Strieb
May 7, 2023

Great job democrats/liberals. You have turned our world into a shit hole.

Karen Bracken
May 7, 2023

Mental health I believe caused by the destruction of the family and respect for authority. We also have a government that has created a victim mentality in many people. It was all planned and there is an agenda. I am armed at ALL times and I recommend others do the same, while we still can, and be prepared to defend yourself and others if needed. The only remedy for a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

