Trump’s legacy is his now to craft and if he persists with the ARC and the ballroom et al., Repubs could actually end up with no seats…he has to focus now ONLY on America and our peoples who are hurting financially as his buddies enrich in Palm Beach…and he broke the social contract we had as people to illegals…if you get here, work hard, raise civil law abiding families, pay taxes, do not break law as most do…then we turn a blind eye…we did not want to see ICE beating these peoples….many with sons and daughters who paid sacrifices for USA in military when them same peoples who beat them never once served. I am happy this morning for many of those fucking Repub congress persons and Senators sat as bobble-heads nodding asses up taking wood as Trump did as he pleased…no checks, no pushback…no no no, as much as I support him and even today want him resolved and to win and to make good as I know he could if he decided…I do not support the last 2 years…none of it…

Mr. POTUS:

we.

do.

not.

Iran.

war.

we.

do.

not.

want.

any.

of.

that.

we.

want.

our.

troops.

home.

your.

admin.

lied.

as.

to.

Iran.

war.

and.

reason