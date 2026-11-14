Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1h

Who has benefited? Geesh, that's no mystery! Just about everyone in Trump's Gang has benefited.

As one example, less than 2 years ago Lutnick began as Trump's Commerce Secretary with a net worth *under* $3 billion. Today (< 2 years) Lutnick's net worth was published at *over* $7 billion.

It's all there, everyday, in broad daylight and plain sight, for anyone who *wants* to see.

Problem is, "selective seeing" becomes activated when Trump is involved.

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s r's avatar
s r
24m

He means she's an AIPAC Goiy

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