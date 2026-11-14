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Mr. Means but you sat there all the time quiet and now that the shit hit the fan and the Republicans got schlonged, you pulled a Malone on us and jumped ship as it was sinking like how he moved from the upside when the mRNA vaccine came out making money on it and enriching and shilling for it and lying about its benefits, to when deaths began piling us to run into our Freedom Fighter team to then claim it was dangerous. the fraud corrupt conman grifter he is.
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but folk like me Mr. Means, we ain’t stupid, you need many more come to Jesus moments and mea culpas before I listen to you but thank you for the little stones you grew here so you went from being a eunuch to having half of one ball.
Start Means here and if 1% of what he says is true, then Wiles et al. must be investigated, her entire family and frankly the whole CoS office and others who knew and partook in the fleece on the public…it is like hair extension queen Noem and her lover ‘kick back king’ Corey building sex beds on DHS planes and taking 220 million $ to make videos of herself and God knows what else.
“The simple reality in why I left is that there is a very concentrated group of people in the Trump administration that are antagonistic to what people voted for,” Means said, “and are, frankly — I think it’s very clear — doing things for other reasons, particularly in many cases to enrich their families.”
Means then placed Wiles at the center of it.
“We all know things are corrupt and bad,” he continued, “but I’ll just get right into specifics. What I learned, and I don’t think anyone would dispute this, the way this White House is set up is the most centralized control up to the Chief of Staff office of any administration in American history. And there’s a picture I have of the key people… Susie Wilds is the most powerful Chief of Staff in modern American history, and she has taken a stranglehold on any policy decision. No policy decision gets done without her office giving it the OK, and it’s absolutely systematic. So every single cabinet secretary, they’re spending meetings constantly worrying about how to get on Susie’s good side and how to win favor with her.”
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Who has benefited? Geesh, that's no mystery! Just about everyone in Trump's Gang has benefited.
As one example, less than 2 years ago Lutnick began as Trump's Commerce Secretary with a net worth *under* $3 billion. Today (< 2 years) Lutnick's net worth was published at *over* $7 billion.
It's all there, everyday, in broad daylight and plain sight, for anyone who *wants* to see.
Problem is, "selective seeing" becomes activated when Trump is involved.
He means she's an AIPAC Goiy