If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

You can support via my postal mailing address:

Dr. Paul Alexander

150 South 8th Street, unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Mr. Means but you sat there all the time quiet and now that the shit hit the fan and the Republicans got schlonged, you pulled a Malone on us and jumped ship as it was sinking like how he moved from the upside when the mRNA vaccine came out making money on it and enriching and shilling for it and lying about its benefits, to when deaths began piling us to run into our Freedom Fighter team to then claim it was dangerous. the fraud corrupt conman grifter he is.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

but folk like me Mr. Means, we ain’t stupid, you need many more come to Jesus moments and mea culpas before I listen to you but thank you for the little stones you grew here so you went from being a eunuch to having half of one ball.

Start Means here and if 1% of what he says is true, then Wiles et al. must be investigated, her entire family and frankly the whole CoS office and others who knew and partook in the fleece on the public…it is like hair extension queen Noem and her lover ‘kick back king’ Corey building sex beds on DHS planes and taking 220 million $ to make videos of herself and God knows what else.