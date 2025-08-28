Hang them high, hang them all VERY high in COVID from the Trump, Biden, now Trump administration again, all who profited, who lied, who deceived, who killed by their policies and actions, all linked to mRNA vaccine, all in lockdowns etc., all who caused deaths and judges and juries and courts examine it and declare guilt and declare these people need to be put down, by their actions, needs to be put to death. I say hang them on the White House lawn. If courts say death penalty, I say execute them by firing squad on White House lawn.

I cannot BS like others in stack, I do not play with words and seeking no job and selling you the public out and prostrating, I do not wash stones or lather balls, I do not cup anyone’s testicles for nothing…I am not here to make friends.

I call it as it is. POTUS Trump IMO was destined to Rushmore in January 2020 and he made a catastrophic life-long mistake believing Fauci, Birx, Hahn, Azar, Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Pfizer, Redfield, CDC, HHS, FDA etc. and deepstate officials, and talking head specious academically sloppy and intellectually lazy moronic dangerous media doctors and dangerous medical doctors and scientists and all who came around to make money off the lie of PCR manufactured COVID. It was a lie, a fake non-pandemic.

All of COVID was a lie, a lie of asymptomatic transmission, from fake virus to origin to lockdowns to vaccine, all of it. Had we done nothing but protect vulnerable people, most would be alive today. Our medical response and polices killed most people, with the fraud COVID over-cycled PCR test, a fake pandemic that never was, we never had a pandemic, a false-positive test on granny, forced isolation, dehydration, malnourishment, deadly drug drug toxic combinations of midazolam, propofol, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc., with DNR do not resuscitate orders, denial of antibiotics for often pulmonary secondary bacterial pneumonia, deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, deadly ventilator with ventilator associated pneumonia and blowing massive holes in people’s lungs. We killed people needlessly, suffered them with the COVID death train.

I still support Trump big time, I think is a good man, I think loves his people and never sought to do wrong, but he remains flat wrong praising the deadly operation warp speed OWS lockdowns and school closures, they saved not one life and rather killed, killed children too, kids hung themselves, and he is flat wrong on the Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna Spikevax et al. mRNA deadly vaccine, it killed and kills and there is no reason, none, not one, that RFK Jr. Bobby Kennedy Jr., Makary, Oz, Prasad, Bhattacharya et al. and CDC are silent on the deadliness of mRNA and playing a media game with the public. One step forward 10 steps back each time. It is all bullshit they are doing, intent not one bit on stopping Malone Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine, it is here to stay and to kill…it never worked and will never work, and RFK Jr. knows it. This is a disaster, and I think Trump felt these people would right the ship.

Trump failed approving OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine platform. Failed!

Again, he, Trump, as much as I support him and still defend him, and think he is trying to do huge good and does some fantastic things for USA as POTUS, he is being led down the wrong path AGAIN and people will be harmed by the deadly mRNA technology and vaccine. It needed to be stopped on his re-election, and it has not been.

This is wrong, IMO a crime.

I do not fault him but he, Trump, knows the Malone vaccine is deadly, and it is very troubling he still stands behind it. I am hoping he will stand up soon. This article by Fisher is excellent and tells the story, another piece to the puzzle.

Repeal Mandatory Vaccination Laws: There Are No Exemptions to Informed Consent

By Barbara Loe Fisher

Published August 27, 2025 in Rights & Ethics

‘The dystopian response by governments to the COVID-19 pandemic taught us a hard lesson. Never before had human populations around the world simultaneously watched medical doctors and government officials use fear and propaganda to suddenly catapult societies into a social, economic and ethical meltdown. 1 2 3 4

We were ordered to hide in our homes, cover our faces with cloth, and stay six feet away from each other. Failure to comply with social isolation orders was punished with “quarantine shaming” 5 and jail time in some states. 6 Schools 7 and churches 8 and theaters 9 were closed, along with beaches 10 and parks 11 12 and gyms, 13 and even doctors’ offices.14

In Hawaii, after the Governor said it was the duty of tourists to “flatten the curve” by staying in their hotel rooms, a New York man was arrested for walking on the beach. 15 In Colorado, police arrested a father for throwing a ball to his six- year-old daughter on a Sunday afternoon in an empty park. 16 Drones outfitted with speakers and night vision cameras were used to hunt down people living in California if they left their homes to take a walk in the fresh air. 17

Hospital Orders to Let COVID-19 Patients Die

The elderly in senior living facilities and hospitals were put on ventilators and died alone, separated from their loved ones. 18 Mothers were ordered to give birth without the support of their husbands or doulas. 19 There was talk in medical journals about how it was ethical for doctors to refuse to resuscitate critically ill COVID patients, with some hospitals in New York and New Jersey instituting a unilateral “DO NOT RESUSCITATE” order for all COVID-19 patients who went into cardiac arrest. 20 21

After President Biden issued an Executive Order on Sept. 9, 2021, 22 tens of millions of Americans were forced to choose between getting injected with a genetically engineered biological product that was labeled a vaccine or be fired. 23 24 By that time, it had become obvious that the fast-tracked mRNA biologic sold and distributed by Pfizer and Moderna under a first-time Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) 25 not only failed to prevent infection and transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 26 but the COVID shot contained a synthetic protein coated in lipid nanoparticles that triggered heart and brain inflammation and death in unprecedented numbers. 27 28 29 30

Five years later, the more than 1.6 million adverse events occurring after COVID shots reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)31 represent less than 10 percent - perhaps less than one percent - 32 of the tens of thousands of people whose health has been ruined by a poorly tested product that continues to reap a deadly harvest. 33

Americans Abused for Refusing mRNA COVID Biologic

Discrimination against and systemic abuse of the unvaccinated was normalized. When nurses, 34 soldiers, 35 firefighters 36 and other essential workers 37 defied the order to put their lives on the line for the toxic COVID biologic that does not neutralize the lab mutated coronavirus, 38 they were punished for defending their natural right to autonomy and protection of bodily integrity - first by employers and then by judges. 39 40

When a highly respected ethics professor at University of California declined to take the COVID shot and expressed the opinion that naturally acquired immunity to the virus was equal to or superior to vaccine acquired immunity, he was fired. 41 42 43 Two years later, the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judges sided with UCLA’s firing of the ethics professor, ruling there is no ‘fundamental right’ preventing a public or private employer from forcing a person to be vaccinated in order to earn a living. 44

When independent thinking doctors tried to protect patients by offering them a safer already licensed drug or natural supplement alternative for staying well or healing, they were threatened and punished with having their medical licenses taken away. 45 46 47 48 If compassionate physicians wrote medical vaccine exemptions that did not strictly conform to narrow federal vaccine contraindication guidelines, they were brought up on gross negligence charges by state governments and lost the legal right to practice medicine. 49 50

Anyone who expressed concern about or refused to be injected with the experimental mRNA biologic was demonized in medical and law journals and by legacy media outlets as being irrational and anti-science, selfish and unpatriotic, anti-social and a danger to society. 51 52 53 54 55 56 An article in one medical journal asked, “Should spreading of anti-vaccine misinformation be criminalized?” 57

Unvaccinated Called “Criminals” and Freedom of Speech Censored

By late 2021, after more than 80 percent of Americans over age 12 had gotten at least one COVID shot 58 and the chemical company Pfizer 59 was on its way to raking in over $100 billion in profits in a single year from sales of the mRNA COVID Comrinaty shot, 60 Pfizer’s CEO Andrew Bourla, PhD, DVM 61 blamed the continuing pandemic on the unvaccinated. On national television Bourla snarled, “Those people are criminals. They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.” 62

In the digital public square, government officials joined with industry and its global business partners to censor freedom of thought and speech about the biohazard lab origins of the mutated coronavirus 63 and the toxicity of COVID vaccines. 64 65 The voices of those who were dying or whose bodies and brains had been crippled by the cell disrupter COVID biologic were silenced. The referenced facts about vaccine science, policy and law that the National Vaccine Information Center had posted online since 2008 was removed from all four major social media platforms and Pay Pal defunded our charity after being told by 18 members of the Democratic party in the House of Representatives to do that. 66

Symbolic of the ignorance and cruelty that travels with mandatory vaccination policies, any person, young or old, who refused the COVID shot was denied an organ transplant and the right to life. 67 68 69

Shaming and Shunning Became the New Normal

It was a time of chaos driven by ignorance and fear, and the hubris of medical scientists using a bioweapon virus 70 and vaccine to tinker with the biological integrity of the human genome, 71 72 while greedy chemical companies collaborated with their politically powerful partners to profit from the chaos they collectively created. Shaming and shunning was encouraged and became the new normal, with family members who declined to get the clot shot shunned by those who did. Lifelong friendships were broken apart. Reputations and careers were ruined.

The collapse of social norms and cultural values was breathtaking. Things fell apart, the center could not hold. 73

And we should never, ever forget that collective experience and what the haunting memory of it has done to us.

When the hammer came down without warning, a lot of us thought we were protected by the legal right to file for a medical or religious belief exemption to vaccination.

We were wrong.

Exemptions a Validation of Vaccine Mandates

We found out that in most cases, exemptions to vaccination are an illusion, a smokescreen. Exemptions are a tacit approval and validation of oppressive vaccine mandates controlled by “medical authorities,” who we have to beg for the legal right to decline to take a product that can injure, kill or fail to prevent infection so we can go to school, receive health care, hold a job or otherwise function in society. 74 75 76 77 In July 2025, the American Academy of Pediatrics called on state legislatures to eliminate all religious, conscientious and personal belief exemptions and to restrict pediatrician approval of medical exemptions that allow children to attend daycare and school. 78

The sad truth is that medical vaccine exemptions cruelly ignore genetic biodiversity, 79 80 violate the ethical principle of informed consent, 81 and deny right to life, 82 which is an unalienable natural right.

As acknowledged in the U.S. Declaration of Independence, natural rights are given to us by God. 83 Human rights are recognized by governments. 84 85 Vaccine mandates take away our natural right to freedom of thought and conscience. 86 87 88 These rights are embodied in the natural right to life and autonomy. 89 And the right to autonomy is the foundation for the universally recognized human right to informed consent to medical risk taking. 90 91 92 93

It was only by experiencing first-hand what it feels like to have the heel of the boot of the state on our necks during the COVID pandemic response that we can now fully appreciate this truth:

Individual human life is sacred, the natural right to life is unalienable, and there are no exemptions to the human right to informed consent to medical risk taking.

Medical exemptions are supposed to acknowledge the fact that we are not born all the same. Vaccine risks are not being shared equally among all members of society because some of us are more biologically susceptible to being harmed by vaccines. But chemical companies and government vaccine mandators refuse to do the science to identify individuals with genetic, epigenetic and other biological high-risk factors that increase susceptibility to vaccine harm. 94

Utilitarian Public Health Laws Sacrifice Individuals for the “Greater Good”

Utilitarian public health policies and laws consider vaccine vulnerable individuals to be acceptable sacrifices in pursuit of “the greater good” of the state.

Medical vaccine exemptions included in all 50 state vaccine laws in the U.S. do not value the sanctity of individual human life. They are a masquerade designed to give the illusion of valuing individual human life when, in truth, medical exemptions to vaccination have been so narrowed by government health officials and medical trade associations that they are virtually non-existent. 95 Today, almost no poor health condition or vaccine adverse reaction history qualifies for a medical exemption to one-size-fits-all vaccine mandates.

If you or your child are coming down with or recovering from a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection and have a fever or are taking antibiotics and want to delay getting vaccinated: No medical exemption for you.

If your baby was born prematurely, weighs only five pounds, and you want to delay vaccination until your baby is older and stronger: No medical exemption for your baby.

If you are a pregnant healthcare worker and don’t want to get a hepatitis B shot or flu shot because you have a personal and family history of autoimmunity: No medical exemption for you.

If you or your child has suffered a fever over 105 degrees F, or a collapse or shock-like state, or a seizure, or persistent inconsolable crying for more than 3 hours after receiving a pertussis containing vaccine: No medical exemption for you.

If you or your child have a serious autoimmune disorder like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis: No medical exemption for you .

If you or your child have mild HIV infection: No medical exemption for you.

If you or your child have a neurological disorder like cerebral palsy, developmental delays or epilepsy: No medical exemption for you.

Inflexible administration of mandatory vaccination policies and laws is an inhumane de facto selection of those who are genetically and biologically vulnerable to vaccine harm for sacrifice. It is the ultimate consequence of allowing public health policy to be anchored by the political ideology of utilitarianism. 96 97 98 99

Utilitarianism Ideology Based on a Mathematical Equation That Leads to Tyranny

Hedonism is the foundation for the “greater good” mantra of utilitarianism and hedonism holds that pleasure and only pleasure is intrinsically valuable. 100 101 102 A consequentialist cost-benefit guide to public policymaking, utilitarianism was most famously promoted by 18th century attorney and social reformer Jeremy Bentham, an atheist who did not believe in natural rights and egotistically proclaimed that his body should be preserved as an “auto-icon” and put on public display after his death. Bizarrely, Bentham’s mummified head is still on display at the University College of London. 103 104

Utilitarianism is based on a mathematical equation – the idea that an action is moral and just only if it produces the greatest happiness for the greatest number of people - 105 so it devalues the individual and easily can lead to exploitation of minorities and a tyranny of the majority. 106 Utilitarianism is the ideology that persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court in 1905 to endorse state enforced mandatory vaccination, and then two decades later drove Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes to coldly greenlight the authority of state officials to forcibly sterilize women considered to be mentally or otherwise genetically defective. In the seminal 1927 eugenics ruling in Buck v Bell by the Supreme Court majority, Holmes infamously proclaimed that:

“The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the fallopian tubes.”

Adolph Hitler took that utilitarian idea and within six months of taking over the German government passed a law in 1933 to allow the forced sterilization for anyone suffering from genetic blindness and deafness, manic depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy, congenital brain disorders and alcoholism. 107 In the name of public health, medical doctors collaborated with government health officials in the Third Reich to implement utilitarianism in its most extreme and deadly form. Chronically ill and disabled children and adults were systematically euthanized and millions of individuals considered to be a threat to the public health and safety and were demonized, imprisoned, experimented upon and executed. 108 Joseph Stalin was a contemporary of Hitler and used “the greater good” argument of utilitarianism to justify killing millions of people in Russia to promote a communist ideology that considers individual human life to be worthy only in service to the welfare of the state. 109

The Nuremberg Code: Central Ethical Principle in Clinical Practice of Medicine

The utilitarian “greater good” of the state rationale was the defense of the medical doctors tried for crimes against humanity at The Doctor’s Trial at Nuremberg in 1946 after World War II. 110 The judges of the Nuremberg Tribunal rejected the pseudo ethic of utilitarianism as a guide to scientific experimentation and public health policy and issued the Nuremberg Code, which defined the human right to informed consent to medical risk taking. The Nuremberg Code specifically applied to protection of human subjects in scientific experiments but has subsequently been adopted as the central ethical principle in the clinical practice of modern medicine.

The first principle of the Nuremberg Code is:

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.

Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905): “The Most Important Judicial Decision in Public Health”

However, in America, the justification for mandatory vaccination laws that violate the informed consent principle continues to be rooted in the morally flawed ideology of utilitarianism that was codified into US law by the US Supreme Court in 1905 in Jacobson v Massachusetts. Pastor Henning Jacobson and his son refused to get a second smallpox inoculation because they had suffered severe reactions to the first one and then stubbornly refused to pay a $5 fine for exercising the legal right to refuse. If only they had paid the fine instead of taking their case all the way to the US Supreme Court, it would not have led to what mandatory vaccination proponent Georgetown Law Professor Lawrence Gostin 111 112 describes as “the most important judicial decision in public health.”113

The 1905 Supreme Court majority, which included that dogmatic believer in the pseudo-scientific theory of social Darwinism - Oliver Wendall Holmes - 114 ruled that state legislatures have the constitutional authority to enact compulsory vaccination laws and exercise police power to restrict or eliminate individual liberty to “secure the general comfort, health and prosperity of the state.”

Embracing the calculating utilitarian rationale, the Supreme Court justices said it is “the duty of the constituted authorities to keep in view the welfare, comfort, and safety of the many, and not permit the interest of the many to be subordinated to the wishes or convenience of the few.” Implying that medical doctors are infallible and can reliably predict who will be injured or die from smallpox vaccine, they speculated that ““The matured opinions of medical men everywhere, and the experience of mankind, as all must know, negative the suggestion that it is not possible in any case to determine whether vaccination is safe.”

Comparing compulsory military draft laws to compulsory vaccination laws, they insisted that an individual “may be compelled, by force if need be, against his will and without regard to his personal wishes or his pecuniary interests, or even his religious or political convictions” to put his life on the line for the welfare of the country.

Irrationally basing their far-reaching judicial decision on “common belief” rather than scientific fact, the Victorian era Supreme Court justices argued that:

“A common belief, like common knowledge, does not require evidence to establish its existence, but may be acted upon without proof by the legislature and the courts. The fact that the belief is not universal is not controlling, for there is scarcely any belief that is accepted by everyone. The possibility that the belief may be wrong, and that science may yet show it to be wrong, is not conclusive...for what the people believe is for the common welfare must be accepted as tending to promote the common welfare, whether it does in fact or not.”

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals (2025): Vaccines Don’t Have to Prevent Infection and Transmission to be Mandated

Logic and scientific fact still does not matter when it comes to forced vaccination laws. Recently, the Ninth Circuit Court invoked Jacobson v Massachusetts to reaffirm the constitutional right of state governments to mandate vaccines, finding that the COVID vaccine mandate did not violate any fundamental right of individuals. 115 Even though the main utilitarian rationale for mandatory vaccination is that vaccines prevent infection and transmission of disease and that is why every individual must get vaccinated to protect the common good, the California Ninth Circuit Court of appeals insisted the Jacobson ruling does not require a vaccine to provide immunity to the recipients or prevent the spread of disease in order for a state to mandate it.

Since Pastor Jacobson challenged mandatory smallpox vaccination laws in Massachusetts and appealed his case all the way to the US Supreme Court - where he lost - there have been 120 years of lawsuits, in which state and federal courts have reaffirmed the utilitarian ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts. 116 Some of those cases have been driven to the Supreme Court by attorneys challenging the failure of state vaccine laws to accommodate religious beliefs opposing vaccination. When it comes to children being able to attend school with a religious exemption, almost all of these legal challenges have been lost because of the Jacobson ruling that the state’s interest in protecting public health and safety can override liberty, including religious freedom. 117 118 119 120 121

Attacks on Religious & Medical Vaccine Exemptions Accelerated in Early 21 st Century

So the situation today is that 45 state legislatures have included a religious vaccine exemption in public health laws for school attendance, 122 but some of those states require the parent to show proof of membership in a church with a tenet opposing vaccination, 123 124 which is an almost impossible hurdle since all major religions in existence today were founded long before Dr. Edward Jenner came up with the idea of scratching pus from a smallpox lesion onto the skin of a healthy child in order to try to prevent smallpox. 125 In other states, a parent filing an exemption to vaccination based on their religious beliefs so their child can receive a school education must undergo interrogation by government officials, who sit in judgement on the sincerity of those religious beliefs.126 127 128

The push for “no exceptions” mandatory vaccination laws and the assault on the medical and religious exemptions to vaccination in America by medical doctors and public health officials began in earnest at the turn of the 21st century. It accelerated after two decades of protests and public debates in the late 20th century by parents of DPT vaccine injured children, who launched the vaccine safety and informed consent movement in the U.S. 129

Soon physician influencers in academia and government were targeting parents of unvaccinated children and attacking state vaccine laws that allowed parents to take exemptions to those laws. In a seminal 2004 article in the medical journal Pediatrics, CDC officials asked a question revealing their long game plan to track down and punish vaccine refusers: ”Children Who Have Received No Vaccines: Who Are They and Where Do They Live?” 130 A series of articles published in the medical literature and promoted by the media beginning in 2005 stepped up criticism of religious and personal belief exemptions to vaccine mandates and simultaneously attacked flexible medical vaccine exemptions. 131 132 133

Liability Protection, Reported Pertussis & Measles Outbreaks Drive Elimination of Vaccine Exemptions

In 2011, the elimination of all product liability for vaccine manufacturers by the U.S Supreme Court in the Brusewitz v. Wyeth decision, which was a DPT vaccine injury case, 134 further elevated attacks on medical, religious, conscientious and personal belief vaccine exemptions in state public health laws. Fear and propaganda was generated between 2015 and 2019 when public health officials blamed reported pertussis and measles outbreaks on unvaccinated children, even though there was plenty of evidence in the medical literature that mass vaccination had placed pressure on the microbes to evade the vaccines, which are not preventing asymptomatic infections in the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. 135 This put more pressure on state lawmakers to restrict or eliminate vaccine exemptions.

What began with a smallpox vaccine mandate for children in the 19th century has exploded into more than a dozen vaccine use mandates in the 21st century, with scores of biological products labeled vaccines being developed by industry and government to target both infectious and non-infectious diseases. 136 137 138 139There is no end in sight as the cult of vaccinology tightens its grip and demands we all submit to atypical manipulation of our immune systems with lab altered microbes from cradle to the grave, 140 even though highly vaccinated populations continue to experience measles, pertussis, influenza and, now, vaccine strain polio outbreaks. 141 142 143 144

Enlightened Physicians Try to Protect Vaccine Vulnerable But Are Punished

Over the years and especially during the heavy-handed government response to the COVID pandemic beginning in 2020, there have been a handful of compassionate and enlightened physicians, who put their careers on the line and tried to help protect the lives of the vaccine vulnerable.145 146 During the COVID pandemic response, they wrote medical vaccine exemptions to vaccination that did not always conform to the very narrow vaccine contraindications defined by government health officials and doctors heading up private medical trade associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). 147

After the California legislature eliminated the personal belief exemption to vaccination in 2015 and the New York legislature eliminated the religious exemption to vaccination in 2019 – leaving only a medical exemption - 148 the medical licensing boards in both of those states have been the ones to most often prosecute physicians writing medical vaccine exemptions. Dozens of doctors who oppose mandatory vaccination laws that lack personal belief exemptions and informed consent protections have either had their medical licenses revoked or voluntarily surrendered them after being prosecuted by the state. 149

The crime these physicians committed? Granting vaccine exemptions to children so they can attend school that state medical licensing boards judge to be “based on questionable medical science.” Yet, the medical licensing boards offer no credible science to buttress the validity of what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has defined as reasons to ignore symptoms of previous vaccine reactions and a personal or family history of autoimmunity, severe allergy and neurological disorders in order to coerce everyone into getting dozens of doses of vaccines. 150

Cry for Vaccine Freedom Wall: A Trail of Tears

On NVIC’s Cry for Vaccine Freedom Wall on NVIC.org, there are more than 300 pages of first-person accounts of mothers being threatened and bullied by pediatricians and other medical workers into vaccinating children despite vaccine reactions and denying health care to a child if a mother refuses even one of the more than 70 doses of several dozen vaccines CDC officials say infants and children must get starting on the day of birth. 151 The mothers know there is something wrong when their healthy babies and young children are vaccinated and then regress physically, mentally and emotionally and are never healthy again.

The Cry for Vaccine Freedom Wall is a trail of tears, providing heartbreaking testimony mostly posted by mothers describing the pain and suffering endured by their vaccine injured children or how they are trying to protect healthy children from becoming a vaccine reaction statistic. The mothers know that their children who regress after vaccination are in danger of becoming the 1 in 6 diagnosed with a learning or developmental disability 152 or the 1 in 31 diagnosed with autism 153 or the 1 child in 2 in America who develops a chronic poor health condition. 154

Medical Doctors Acting As Agents of the State, Not Compassionate Healers

There can be no denying the fact that our nation’s public health is failing when more than 90 percent of American children have been vaccinated for the past four decades, yet America has the highest infant and child and maternal mortality rates of all developed nations, and half of all children and adults are chronically ill suffering with with brain and immune dysfunction marked by chronic inflammation in the body.

Love and compassion and respect for individual human life is the core of the ethical practice of medicine. The lack of compassion of many medical doctors, who have been taught to function as agents of the state instead of the healers we have been taught to trust with our lives and the lives of our beloved children, is a warning to us all.

Mandatory vaccination laws and the mythical medical and religious exemptions to those laws are based on a cruel utilitarian pseudo-ethic that is the slippery slope to tyranny.

If the state can tag, track down and force individuals to be injected with biologicals of known and unknown toxicity today, then there will be no limit on which individual freedoms the state will take away in the name of the greater good tomorrow.

There is no liberty more fundamentally a natural, unalienable right than the freedom to acquire knowledge and follow our conscience when choosing what we are willing to risk our life or our child’s life. God gave us free will and the journey we take on this earth is defined by the choices we make. If we are not free to make choices, then the journey is not our own. The choices we make that involve risk of harm to our physical body, which houses our mind and spirit, those are the most profound choices we make and why we must be free to make them.

It is time to stop blindly trusting and become educated about vaccine science and the pseudo ethic of utilitarianism that underpins public health law so we can take back our right to life and liberty. It is time to pull the curtain back on the illusion of vaccine exemptions that force us to beg medical doctors and government officials to release us from the chemical chains that are making us sick.

It is time to allow biological products like vaccines to be subject to the law of supply and demand and be liable in civil court for harm done, just like any other product sold in the marketplace.

The vaccines that people consider to be safe, necessary and effective will be used and the vaccines the people consider to be unsafe, unnecessary and ineffective will not be used.

It is time to repeal mandatory vaccination laws in every state and codify the ethical principle of informed consent to medical risk taking into U.S. law.

The state legislatures are where vaccine laws in America are made and unmade. The state legislatures are where we will free ourselves from the chemical chains and the dangerous political ideology of utilitarianism that enslaves us. The federal government won’t do it. The courts won’t do it. The lawmakers we elect at the state level have the constitutional authority under the Tenth Amendment to do it. 155 156 157 158

Go to NVICAdvocacy.org and learn what you can do to take action in your state today.

It's your health. Your family. Your choice.

And our mission continues: No forced vaccination. Not in America.’

