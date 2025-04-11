Wegovy and Ozempic: Scientists raise alarm over potentially deadly side effect from celeb-favorite fat-loss drugs that may have been MISSED in trials; Researchers warn Wegovy and similar drugs
can cause stomach issues. The drugs may enlarge a person's intestines and lead to critical blockages
‘Medical experts are warning that Wegovy and similar fat-loss shots may cause a potentially deadly side effect overlooked in trials.
The blockbuster drugs work by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, a hormone that slows the movement of food through the intestines – making a person feel full for longer.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Researchers believe the drugs may cause a person's small intestine to become enlarged, which puts them at high risk of a potentially deadly obstruction in their digestive system.’
SOURCE:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11826247/Scientists-raise-alarm-potentially-deadly-effect-fat-loss-shot-Wegovy.html
https://themessenger.com/health/women-stopped-taking-ozempic-wegovy-gained-more-weight
Don't be fooled, weight loss drug Ozempic and Wegovy can be devastating, serious side effects study shows! Be warend! Like Jenny Craig & Weight Watchers etc., you are sold a bag of deceit! Pancreas
Weight-loss drugs (originally diabetic drugs) like Ozempic and Wegovy come with the risk of serious gastrointestinal issues, including inflammation in the pancreas.
Don't be fooled, weight loss drug Ozempic and Wegovy can be devastating, serious side effects study shows! Be warend! Like Jenny Craig & Weight Watchers etc., you are sold a bag of deceit! Pancreas
·
October 5, 2023
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2810542
I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them
see my substack warning! very serious implications, be very careful, DO NOT use for weight loss! "I just feel like killing myself" is the reports by some on these drugs after use!
I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them
·
November 30, 2023
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.