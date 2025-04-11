‘Medical experts are warning that Wegovy and similar fat-loss shots may cause a potentially deadly side effect overlooked in trials.

The blockbuster drugs work by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, a hormone that slows the movement of food through the intestines – making a person feel full for longer.

Researchers believe the drugs may cause a person's small intestine to become enlarged, which puts them at high risk of a potentially deadly obstruction in their digestive system.’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11826247/Scientists-raise-alarm-potentially-deadly-effect-fat-loss-shot-Wegovy.html

https://themessenger.com/health/women-stopped-taking-ozempic-wegovy-gained-more-weight

Don't be fooled, weight loss drug Ozempic and Wegovy can be devastating, serious side effects study shows! Be warend! Like Jenny Craig & Weight Watchers etc., you are sold a bag of deceit! Pancreas

Weight-loss drugs (originally diabetic drugs) like Ozempic and Wegovy come with the risk of serious gastrointestinal issues, including inflammation in the pancreas.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2810542

I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them

see my substack warning! very serious implications, be very careful, DO NOT use for weight loss! "I just feel like killing myself" is the reports by some on these drugs after use!

