receiving adequate amounts.”

‘It is already known to help regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, which is vital for bone and muscle health, but experts also believe it may have antiviral properties.

To test this theory, researchers from the Universities of Surrey, Oxford and Reading analysed data on 36,000 British adults to find out how levels of vitamin D in the body affected the rate of hospital admission with respiratory infections.

These included a range of viral and bacterial illnesses such as flu, pneumonia and bronchitis. Previous studies have linked vitamin D deficiency to increased risk of severe Covid, another respiratory infection.

The results from this latest study – the largest to date – revealed that people with a severe vitamin D deficiency, classed as having a concentration below 15 nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) in the blood were 33 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital for respiratory infections than those with optimal levels of more than 75nmol/L.’

‘The experts found that for each 10 nmol/L increase in vitamin D, the hospital admission rate for respiratory tract infections fell by 4 per cent.

Overall, some 2,255 patients were admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection out of the 27,872 people included in the final analysis.

Middle-aged and older people are particularly susceptible to ending up in hospital with respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia.

The NHS advice is for people to take a daily 10 microgram vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter when a lack of sun can lead to deficiency.’

Vitamin D protects you from flu, Oxford scientists find

Vitamin D protects you from flu, Oxford scientists find

‘Nutrient reduces risk of hospitalisation from respiratory infections

Getting enough vitamin D really can help to protect you against the flu, a study has found.

It revealed that people with a severe vitamin D deficiency were 33 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital with a respiratory tract infection than those who were receiving adequate amounts.

Vitamin D is the only supplement recommended by the NHS for everyone during winter months, when exposure to sunlight, which the body uses to produce the nutrient, is limited.’

see one of my prior stacks:

‘

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.