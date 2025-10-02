Nicholas Hulscher goes for the juggler now and I love it, big man Nick now, schlonging Bourla of Pfizer (CEO) and those in the Trump administration who were on that stage like Oz and RFK Jr. et al…yes Nick schlonged them big…now I may be wrong, I may have read Nick wrong and he may have been eviscerating them but in his way…again, I am pleasantly surprised and great work here…

I told you people before, do not come read this stack to lather and wash balls, or cup stones, none of that here…no vapors…we are in a war, come here for truth…Dr. Paul Alexander’s way…take a deep breath, take your heart medication, strap yourself in real tight, and come to this stack…

back to Nick, my new homie brother from another mother…

and look, Nick will still dance on the edges and play good cop bad cop, I get it, but I do no such thing, so let me say what Nick dreams of saying but he is constrained and he will need come to terms with his own conscience…Nick was telling us we got fucked big, sideways with no lubricant by the Trump administration and Pfizer, together, with RFK Jr. looking on silent…Makary the perennial clown looking all goofy and the like…Oz. ‘Mr. surveillance man Chip’ thinking how much money he could make off of this on the tax-payer etc. along with the recent FDA approved thing his company is bringing as a response to the downright bogus podium Tylenol-autism bullshit…just duplicity when all it was …was MISDIRECTION…to get you confused and not think about the deadly vaccines and harms to kids, and the Malone mRNA vaccine specifically…because they were all hired to do just one thing…fuck us into thinking mRNA vaccine would be stopped…when their jobs are to entrench it, mRNA, and bring more…ha ha ha, the joke again is on us.

there is zero intent, zero, no intention, not now or ever, not in the future to remedy the harms and deaths from the fraud PCR created fake non-pandemic, the deadly OWS lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccines. None. It is all a game now. of bullshit and lies and misdirection. smoke and mirrors. 3.5 years from now there will be even more mRNA vaccine and the sycophants, the gonners, will be telling you still its 3 D chess and wait, they are doing it little by little...ha ha ha

Hulscher:

‘‘Landmark agreement’ (between Trump administration and Pfizer) lets Pfizer expand its disastrous mRNA platform — sweeping a massive trail of death and destruction under the rug.’

what? Nick Hulscher throwing softies for the last months now throwing down and gone Rambo? what?

Nick:

‘Pfizer Strikes $70 Billion Deal with U.S. to Expand Its mRNA Empire, Lower Drug Prices

‘Landmark agreement’ lets Pfizer expand its disastrous mRNA platform — sweeping a massive trail of death and destruction under the rug.’

Today, Pfizer announced a “landmark agreement” with the Trump Administration. The press release promised lower drug costs and a revival of U.S. manufacturing. President Donald Trump touted that Pfizer would cut Medicaid drug prices for low-income Americans and sell new medicines at a “most-favored-nation” price — but only in exchange for tariff relief.

In reality, it appears to be a multi-billion dollar effort to entrench Pfizer’s failed gene-transfer platforms for decades to come.’

Earned my respect Nick, you did!

___

