Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
2h

Trump is definitely owned, and I am also starting to wonder if he staged his own assassination for voting support or if he is somehow involved with Charlie Kirk's demise. Just saying he is supporting the murderer Bourla.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
12m

Seriously, are you surprised???

Donald Trump appointed the most powerful woman in the Deep State to the most powerful position in D.C. politics, White House CHIEF OF STAFF.

Susie Wiles runs the White House, and Trump.

And Susie Wiles is co-chair of Mercury Public, the Deep State's most powerful lobbying firm that lobbies for....Pfizer!

"Its all a big club..." George Carlin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture