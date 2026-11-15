Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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SomeDude
1h

pelosi being on the list says a lot

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Stephanie V's avatar
Stephanie V
1h

Apparently several of them were at an aipac event. lol

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