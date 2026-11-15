for him…ha ha ha…these bitches are afraid of her and I like it! She nails it…but there is no doubt in my mind that these 11 got money from Axxxx and did not come to vote but all they did was angered the incoming cohort for soon as sworn in Hegseth is gone! Impeached.

A future POTUS? This is a REAL black man…real black American man…

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And in case you are confused, again, when you can name the man in this photo (they say the truth is never far behind or in this case, it is just in front of you) who is ahead of the drunkard (walking ahead of the drunkard) then you will understand how come Joni Ernst switched her vote (sell out for you said you were raped as a soldier and thus it was important Joni was to stand by the raped woman but she did not, quid pro quo) and how come we ended up bombing Iran. He advances his cause. And our US congress people and Senators are only too willing to be enriched to sell out America’s interests.

This man is powerful in DC (mesmerizingly so) as he wields money and the reason we joined that illicit war against Iran. Bad as the regime is and was, the war is illicit. And we killed innocent Minab school children in an illicit unapproved congress war etc. and lost billions (F35 invisible stealth 5th generation fighter shot by Iran, air-craft carrier hit by Iran etc.) and 25 US soldiers killed and Iran revealed our military weaknesses as China and Russia helps them, alike how we helped Saddam/Iraq in the 8 years Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s that ended up in a draw. As we burned through 50% of our precious munitions e.g. THAADS, interceptors, Patriots etc. Figure his name out and who he is. His role on that Hill that confirmation day was to ensure that if you did not fall in line and vote for this drunk who was going to bomb Iran for us, then your money is GONE!

For a drunk rapist! That misled Trump.

Again!