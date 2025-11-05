Were these crimes against humanity? Must people be hung until dead, after our courts & judges & juries get through with them? Is Clandestine correct? see stack photo; are these criminals? Horsemen?
are these key Horsemen of COVID Apocalypse? joining others listed below to be tried under oath, hung if judges & juries find their role in PCR created fake COVID & Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine KILLED?
US Deep State actors are/were engaged in bioweapon development, are guilty of crimes against humanity, and Russia alleges it’s the same exact people who are behind the treasonous Russiagate plot against Trump.’
BOOM, BOOM, BOOM!
‘Covid was the next phase of the Deep Stare regime-change operation to overthrow Trump after Russigate failed, The Deep State shut down the global economy, and killed millions of people, all to stop Trump from winning 2020.’
And they knew what they were doing, all of them in the Task Force, medical doctors, Malone, Perna, Birx, Fauci, Azar, deepstate, academia etc., all of them, were collaborating to topple Trump and they did…was to make Trump look inept and chaotic and a bad response, each day on that podium in 2020….so that the devastating OWS lockdowns hurt him and he lost 2020 not due to votes stolen, yes, it occurs but Trump lost because of the lockdowns and Biden lost because of the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine. It will haunt Trump and Biden forever…Trump must come clean and admit his gross mistake and beg forgiveness so that history will give him the acolades he deserves that are being covered over by his catastrophic OWS lockdowns and Malone mRNA Sahin Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine.
Hang them high I said! All of them!
Crimes Against Humanity - Clandestine’s Newsletter
Preliminary Horsemen list! add to it.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA Commissioner)
Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
DR. Stephen Hahn
Gustave F. Perna (ran OWS)
Dr. Jay Varma, NYC Covid Czar
Nathan Wolfe (Metabiota)
Tim Walz (governor)
George Soros
Hunter Biden (Metabiota)
Melinda Gates
Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul
Bret Weinstein
Gavin Newsom
Former VP Mike Pence
Sarah Jane “Jane” Halton of Australian government
Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)
Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)
Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)
Jeremy Farrar
Jared Kushner
Members of the CDC’s ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices)
D Hinshaw (Canada)
Dr. Peter Jüni
Mark McGowan, Australian state premier
Dr. Peter Hotez
Dr. Beborah Birx
Matt Pottinger
The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.
Randi Weingarten
Dr. Leana Wen
Andy Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Klaus Schwab
The Wellcome Trust
Professor John Skerritt, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Australia
The Rockefeller Foundation
Bill Gates
Rachel Maddow
Cristia Freeland deputy PM /finance minister Canada
SAGE (UK)
Tom Wolf
Dr. Robert Redfield
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)
PM Scott Morrison
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)
Dr. Paul Offit
Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
Daniel Andrews, former Victorian state premier
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Ralph Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Robert Kadlec
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui (ran OWS)
Peter Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
All involved in managing health care in all provinces and territories of Canada. This will be all provincial and territorial Premiers plus all Chief Doctors plus all Ministers of Health and Welfare both federally, territorially and provincially.
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, Australia
CNN e.g. Sanjay Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel
MSM (main stream media overall in USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc.)
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo aka ‘Mr. ‘come touch my Nipples’ (former New York Governor)
Dr. Andrew Hill
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Tom Frieden
Ursula von der Leyen
Neil Cavuto (FOX)
Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)
Chris Cuomo (CNN)
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Danielle Smith’s 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022
Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)
Joy Reid
Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt
François Legault (Quebec)
Don Lemon (CNN)
Trump’s OWS Task Force team direct and indirect (save Giroir)
Members of Crossfire Hurricane Spying (if we can tie their actions to COVID MALFEASANCE, I think we can…Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Presage, Peter Struck, Joseph Pientk, III, Brian Auten, Lisa Paige, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Reins Previs, Robert Voss…I have always felt the ‘insurance’ Page et al. was COVID)
Michael Gunner, Australian politician
Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minster)
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Scientists' greatest inventions are often misused by militarists for criminal purposes. For example, the creators of graphene oxide had no idea their discovery would be exploited by the military. Robert Malone's discovery of mRNA is also being weaponized.
Sea burial is fitting no one adore them any longer feed the eco system.