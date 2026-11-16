Trump has a wicked right hand!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump has a wicked right hand!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
ICE agents pepper spray pregnant US citizen in California, video shows
Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, 23, was taken down by officers and arrested on her stomach during a protest, her attorney says https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/nov/16/ice-agents-pepper-spray-pregnant-california-citizen
https://palexander.substack.com/p/how-deep-is-lutnick-in-nvidia-huang