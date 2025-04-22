How many innocent people is this happening to? Mistakes are being made and very serious ones at that. What is your opinion? Are you going to argue that you are ok with hanging a wrong man if we hang 99 right ones? So what about the innocent man you wrongfully killed? His rights?

Who is going to pay this US citizen BIG money for this screw up? ICE?

I want law and order and borders respected etc. But we need to be careful. Rule of law first. Constitution. I want judges respected to and court orders respected. Go to court as need be for relief. Trump administration must stop the attacks on the courts even if they disagree, they can go to the appellant court for relief.

Please debate this and tell me your view.

How the hell can you snatch up a US citizen? Born in US?

This is beginning to appear like the clown car of the idiots who ran Trump’s Task Force for the fraud COVID PCR created non-pandemic and the deadly OWS lockdowns and deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine…clearly, many who have these jobs, senior ones in Trump 2.0 are inept.

how can we guard against them or prevent them? do you have any ideas?

We remedy this by paying this 20-year old guy. At this point. What type of nation are we if rule of law is not followed. And do not talk about the illegals who raped, they must be hung on the spot. This is different and I ask you to give input.

You see where I am going with this? we got to be careful…I mean, a mistake was made, so fix it. If this guy is a bad actor, then let him or they have his/their habeas in front of a judge in US, and let the judge rule and yes, if you still want to remove via Alien, go ahead…if someone is bad, and there is cause, and did wrong and you prove it in court, go ahead and prove it lawfully; I want bad folk removed but this must be bullet proofed; if you made a mistake, just fix it…and button it up…and end this…

I want Trump to come out on top of this. To win. But this is a mess. So, it has to be done properly, bullet proofed so he Trump, is not hurt politically. It can hurt him if not handled properly and if there is abuse. They admitted they made a mistake so clean it up. Simple. To me, bring him back from El Salvador, let him have his habeas, if not guilty then he stays, if a judge says he goes, then he goes but due process is upheld…send him to a 3rd nation even…now here is a solution. I think SCOTUS has to step back in to this to clean it up and what do you think? Rights must not be violated. This case expands to all of the US…all of us…this is not one person and my dog in this is the potential to violate our rights of due process…and what safeguards are there to not ensnare legal US citizens…clearly the guardrails are off in this crackdown. It must be stood back up! We do not fix a wrong and yes Biden et al. destroyed the borders, but it was destroyed from the time of Bush all through Obama et al., but we do not fix it by doing damage. We do not sacrifice due process and rule of law to fix it! We can do both. Upkeep both.