sound like a real lawyer…fire the Press Secretary POTUS Trump, she is embarrassing you!

Can someone tell the man above he is not POTUS and will NEVER be! Or is she the POTUS? some say days numbered…but why?

Back to the sharing of penis pics, I thought it was only Favre doing that shit!

‘Kimberly Guilfoyle Shared Photos of Lovers’ Penises – And Their Credit Cards’

Is this the best our precious POTUS could have served up as Press Secretary? someone in the WH orbit has fucked him again! send out a blond with make up to distract from the messages and the issues? I mean she does not even sound smart. Invoking China in your law degree? Better she could have said Yemen or Somalia…now we learn you failed the bar and did not, never passed it? can someone tell this lady to shut up and go away. resign. she is way embarrassing Trump. I cannot wait to look at the skit Saturday Night Live will bring on her…I buying extra scotch.

and the devil don’t want Hunter in hell? Mephistopheles best recalibrate for there may be some in Trump world, Trump orbit, pedophiles and all cough cough Lutnick, who may just outdo Hunter…this is getting juicer by the day…by the hour! you thought Hunter was a deviant hedonist crack whore of which he was? he sure is and was. Biden too, with his pool and shower habits….But he seems baby to the Palm Beach BOTOX crew…sit back…if Katie lost the greatest Trump cupper, the one who lathers like no other, the greatest ass kisser groveller sycophantic bobble-head yes man of all times, FOX News Sean ‘cannot not speak about himself’ Hannity, well then, it is OVER!