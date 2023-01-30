SOURCE:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11627695/Moderna-begins-trialing-mRNA-shot-injected-directly-HEART.html

I would like to see them get ethics approval given how devastating the mRNA gene injection has acted thus far. Would it be ethical to give an investigational shot to such a vital organ? Is the thinking that these people have had heart attacks, and are at high risk of death, so even an experimental intervention would be welcomed. Yet is this ethical given it can kill them and these people without this, could and often live normal full lives. To me, this is only about distracting us from the COVID failures and making money. They have a massive PR firm and office daily seeking ways to befuddle us.