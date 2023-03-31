What did a Taipei city study of cardiac adverse effects after the 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine in a young population show? Among eligible students, n=763 (17.1%) had at least one cardiac symptom
after the second vaccine dose, mostly chest pain and palpitations; researchers concluded that 'Cardiac symptoms are common after the second dose of Pfizer vaccine'
Among those affected, there was one case of myocarditis and four others with “significant arrhythmia.”
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00431-022-04786-0
Chiu, Shuenn-Nan, et al. “Changes of ECG parameters after BNT162b2 vaccine in the senior high school students.” Eur J Pediatr. (2023). Doi: 10.1007/s00431-022-04786-0
‘Among 7934 eligible students, 4928 (62.1%) were included in the study. The male/female ratio was 4576/352. In total, 763 students (17.1%) had at least one cardiac symptom after the second vaccine dose, mostly chest pain and palpitations. The depolarization and repolarization parameters (QRS duration and QT interval) decreased significantly after the vaccine with increasing heart rate.’
Recall that ONLY ZOG colonys in ASIA got the mRNA like taiwan, japan, and south-korea
China got their own safe non-mRNA vax called sinovac
Why would ZOG want to kill their own sheep? Why would China know ahead of time to have their own non mRNA vax deployed ahead of COVID?
Could it be that CIA is/was working with CHINA to cull the ZOG-Herds in ASIA??
It looks like cardiology is an up-and-coming profession. Many new recruits to the patient business every day.