Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
40m

these rich prominent high-society males have one thing in common...this is perversion...a like of little girls. sorry to say many of them today hang around POTUS Trump and are in his orbit, he must clean house for this will not go away. and close to him.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Alison Logee's avatar
Alison Logee
24m

Yup, these sick fucks just can’t get enough.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture