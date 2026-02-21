Will we know or get the truth? So now he says his tone was inappropriate? I do not buy it, I think Chopra as all about Epstein, sought little girls and had one intent…Chopra knew Epstein et al., his orbit, those running with him and flying on his plane, going to his island mansion etc. was to fuck little girls and play with them…so what did Chopra know? and do? seems he had a long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein…see this story by a woman who was 16 years old when Chopra came at her…

‘Renowned spiritual author and wellness guru Deepak Chopra invited Jeffery Epstein to “bring your girls” in newly-released emails in the Epstein files.’

did Chopra in Epstein’s world, fuck under-aged girls supplied by Epstein et al.? It is a simple question to be answered? as for Lutnick et al. Did Chopra have sex with under-aged Israeli girls supplied by Epstein as he asked Epstein to? see email below…

Why Deepak Chopra’s Epstein Statement Feels Like a Masterclass in Evasion

One email exchange between the pair from 2017 saw Chopra ask Epstein, “Did you find me a cute Israeli?” Epstein replied: “Does a cell have a form? Is a cell aware? Does it have emotion? Does it perform actions?”

Chopra said, “Cells are human constructs. No such thing! Universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.” “Thank God,” Epstein says, before Chopra goes on, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” Epstein replied, “So when the girl says ‘Oh my god?’”

‘Artist and entrepreneur Sevda Rubens alleged that Chopra behaved inappropriately toward her at a meditation event in Europe when she was 16.

Rubens shared the allegation while referencing Chopra’s public response to the Epstein-linked emails, in which he denied any involvement in criminal or exploitative behavior. In her post, Rubens said that during the meditation event in Europe, Chopra gave her his phone number and suggested they meet late at night. She wrote that she refused the request and walked away feeling uneasy about the interaction.’