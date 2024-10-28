The impact of COVID-19 status and vaccine type following the first dose on acute heart disease: A nationwide retrospective cohort study in South Korea - PubMed

‘This study included 3,350,855 participants. The results revealed higher heart disease risk in individuals receiving mRNA vaccines than other types (adjusted HR, 1.48; 95% CI, 1.35-1.62). Individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2 also exhibited significantly higher heart disease risk than those uninfected (adjusted HR, 3.56; 95% CI, 1.15-11.04). We found no significant interaction effect between vaccine type and COVID-19 status on the risk of acute heart disease. Notably, however, younger individuals who received mRNA vaccines had a higher heart disease risk compared to older individuals.’

‘The study results showed that the risk of acute heart disease was higher among individuals who received mRNA vaccines compared to those who received other types of vaccines. Additionally, the risk was elevated among individuals who had COVID-19 within 21 days after the first vaccination compared to those who did not have a recorded COVID-19 during this period. There was no statistically significant interaction effect between vaccine type and COVID-19 status on the risk of acute heart disease. Due to the small number of individuals who developed acute heart disease among other vaccine recipients and had COVID-19 (only one case), the estimate of the HR for acute heart disease might be unstable. However, we observed that individuals vaccinated with mRNA vaccines had a higher risk of acute heart diseases compared to those who received other vaccines, and those with COVID-19 within 21 days after the first vaccination had a higher risk than those without. Furthermore, the interaction effect between the type of vaccine and age group revealed that among individuals who received mRNA vaccines, younger age was associated with a higher risk of acute heart disease.’

Yun C, Lee Y, Heo SJ, Kim N, Jung I. The impact of COVID-19 status and vaccine type following the first dose on acute heart disease: A nationwide retrospective cohort study in South Korea. Epidemiol Infect. 2024 Oct 24;152:e134. doi: 10.1017/S0950268824001213. PMID: 39444354.

