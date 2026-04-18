What did Oprah know about Epstein and Weinstein (why the hell are the main creeps and pedos) in this sordid filth are Jewish? Idiosyncratic? coincidence? and when did she know it? Did she hand this
girl over to slaughter? you can see the apprehension on the girl's face...Oprah seemed to be offering up a prize; am I touching the 3rd rail here? all who hung with Epstein wanted to fuck little girls
This young woman knew this was a beelzebub, Faust’s Mephistopheles!
If you look carefully, Epstein is actually constraining that young girl…look carefully. Look at his hands and hers.
Thank you POTUS Trump for helping us unpack this and get justice! For these girls.
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all who flew with Epstein, went to his homes, islands, with him knew he was into little girls and fucking them...they too wanted that, no matter who they are...