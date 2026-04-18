Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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all who flew with Epstein, went to his homes, islands, with him knew he was into little girls and fucking them...they too wanted that, no matter who they are...

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